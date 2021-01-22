To the Members of

CKP Leisure Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of CKP Leisure Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2019, the statement of profit and loss and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2019; and its profit / (loss) and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to the fact that the company has sold club "SIRKUS" which was a major undertaking of the company on slump sale basis vide agreement dated October 31, 2018. The company has incurred a loss of Rs. 348.78 lakhs on account of this slump sale which has been disclosed separately as extraordinary items in statement of profit & loss. The club was a major revenue generating unit of the company. In our opinion, adequate disclosure has been made in the notes to accounts to the financial statements w.r.t. the slump sale. As per the management; the sale of the club neither hampers the companys ability to continue as a going concern nor does the management intend to liquidate the company in the near future.

Basis for opinion

We have conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books. c) the balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account. d) in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014; e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2019, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2019, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended 31st March, 2019 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act; h) with respect to the other matters to be included in Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position; ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For R T Jain & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants FRN: 103961W / W100182 (CA Bankim Jain) Partner Mumbai, July 2, 2019 Mem No.: 139447

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date on the accounts of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2019

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

i. (a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets.

(b) As explained to us, fixed assets have been physically verified by the management in a phased manner. To the extent of physical verification details have been compared with the book records, discrepancies noticed were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts. The company does not own any fixed asset at year end as all the fixed assets have been transferred through slump sales.

(c) Based on our audit procedures and the information and explanation received by us, we report that the company does not own any immovable properties held as fixed assets. Thus no opinion on the validity of the title of the company on immovable properties is given.

ii. (a) As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals.

(b) In our opinion and on the basis of our examination of the records, no material discrepancy was noticed on physical verification of stocks by the management as compared to book records.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has given security deposit of Rs. 26,90,000/- to associate concern covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. iv. The company has not given any loans, made any investments or provided any guarantee and security under section 185 and section 186 of Companies Act, 2013. v. In our opinion, the company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Rule 2 (b) of Companies (Acceptances of Deposits) Rules, 2014. vi. According to the information and explanations provided by the management, no cost records have been prescribed under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of products of the Company.

(a) According to the records of the company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, cess to the extent applicable and any other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us there are following outstanding statutory dues as on 31st of March, 2019 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

Particulars Amount VAT 7,751,501 Service Tax 261,514 TDS 61,764 ESIC 34,525 Income Tax 3,681,143 Total 12,063,614

Note : The Company has transferred all the above mentioned liabilities vide Slump Sale Agreement dated October 31, 2018. In the absence of information regarding payment of these liabilities by the buyer as on March 31, 2019, liabilities which were outstanding for more than six months as on the date of slump have been disclosed here. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no amounts payable in respect of income tax, service tax, goods and service tax, sales tax, customs duty and excise duty which have not been deposited on account of any disputes. vii. Based on our audit procedures and the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that, there are no dues to any financial institution, bank or debenture holders. viii. Based on records of the company, the company has neither raised any moneys by way of Initial Public Offer or Further Public Offer or term loan during the year. ix. Based on the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. x. According to information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, the company has paid managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013. xi. The Company is not a nidhi company. Therefore, the provision of this clause of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 is not applicable to the Company. xii. Based on our audit procedures and on the information given by the management, the company has complied with the sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 for all the transactions with the related parties and the details of such transactions have been properly disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiii. The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares during the year to parties covered in register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. xiv. The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors of the company or its subsidiary or persons connected with them. xv. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For R T Jain & Co LLP Chartered Accountants FRN : 103961W / W100182 (CA Bankim Jain) Partner Mumbai, July 2, 2019 Mem No. : 139447

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date on the accounts of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2019

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of CKP Leisure Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2019 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting. However the Company does not have appropriate system manuals or predefined standard operation procedure to maintain the efficacy and effectiveness of the internal financial controls throughout the year. Thus, the company does not have formal internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our verification.