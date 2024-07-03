Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹1,800
Prev. Close₹1,802.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹27.66
Day's High₹1,800
Day's Low₹1,710
52 Week's High₹2,652
52 Week's Low₹1,345.45
Book Value₹332.04
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)447.37
P/E47.84
EPS37.68
Divi. Yield0.11
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.3
1.3
1.3
1.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
79.9
68.16
56.32
45.91
Net Worth
81.2
69.46
57.62
47.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
161.27
185.6
139.92
132.8
yoy growth (%)
-13.1
32.64
5.36
0.74
Raw materials
-54.36
-68.51
-40.29
-40.94
As % of sales
33.7
36.91
28.79
30.83
Employee costs
-87.78
-94.36
-76.36
-65.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.88
13.5
9.45
10.45
Depreciation
-2.7
-2.33
-0.93
-0.9
Tax paid
-1.34
-3.21
-3.22
-3.67
Working capital
5.24
15.37
2.56
9.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.1
32.64
5.36
0.74
Op profit growth
-31.02
17.8
-15.28
496.07
EBIT growth
-36.17
44.73
-8.41
386.45
Net profit growth
-36.44
46.45
3.73
-379.68
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
519.41
367
207.94
168.74
193.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
519.41
367
207.94
168.74
193.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.52
20.26
13.24
12.78
14.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
872.45
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.35
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
992.75
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
159.02
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.75
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
P Vijaya Kumar Reddy
Managing Director
Sucharitha Reddy
Director
Sindoori Reddy
Director
Suneeta Reddy
Independent Director
Suresh R Madhok
Chairman & Independent Directo
G Venkataraman
Independent Director
George Eapen
Whole Time Director & CEO
C Natarajan
Company Secretary
Surabhi Pasari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd
Summary
Apollo Sindoori Hotels Limited was incorporated in November 03, 1998. The Company is in the business of managing food outlets at hospitals and reputed organisations. The Company also undertakes Outdoor Catering Services, skilled manpower to hospitals etcDuring FY 2016-17, the company got listed on National Stock Exchange after Madras Stock Exchange closed down the operation. Apollo Sindoori Hotels entered into an MOU dated July 14, 2006 with Faber Medi-Serve SDN. BHD (FMS) whereby FMS and Apollo Sindoori Hotels have agreed to form a joint venture company in Chennai for the purpose of setting up a project upon mutually agreed objectives in the domain of bio-medical engineering, facility engineering, cleansing, housekeeping, janitorial services and hospital support services and management information services. It was agreed that FMS would hold 51% of the proposed Joint Venture Company while Apollo Sindoori Hotels would hold 49%. The said Joint Venture Agreement was entered into between FMS and Apollo Sindoori Hotels on June 25, 2007 whereby amongst other terms, it was recorded that a private limited company with the name Faber Sindoori Management Services Private Limited would be incorporated on 27th August 2007.During the year 2019, based on approval of members in last Annual General Meeting, each equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- has been split into two shares of face value of Rs. 5/-.During the year 2019, the company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary namely Olive &
Read More
The Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1720.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd is ₹447.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd is 47.84 and 5.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd is ₹1345.45 and ₹2652 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.27%, 3 Years at 29.57%, 1 Year at 18.19%, 6 Month at 19.95%, 3 Month at -6.90% and 1 Month at -3.69%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.