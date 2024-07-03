iifl-logo-icon 1
Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd Share Price

1,720.4
(-4.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,800
  • Day's High1,800
  • 52 Wk High2,652
  • Prev. Close1,802.7
  • Day's Low1,710
  • 52 Wk Low 1,345.45
  • Turnover (lac)27.66
  • P/E47.84
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value332.04
  • EPS37.68
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)447.37
  • Div. Yield0.11
No Records Found

Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

1,800

Prev. Close

1,802.7

Turnover(Lac.)

27.66

Day's High

1,800

Day's Low

1,710

52 Week's High

2,652

52 Week's Low

1,345.45

Book Value

332.04

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

447.37

P/E

47.84

EPS

37.68

Divi. Yield

0.11

Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Aug, 2024

Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.67%

Non-Promoter- 35.32%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.3

1.3

1.3

1.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

79.9

68.16

56.32

45.91

Net Worth

81.2

69.46

57.62

47.21

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

161.27

185.6

139.92

132.8

yoy growth (%)

-13.1

32.64

5.36

0.74

Raw materials

-54.36

-68.51

-40.29

-40.94

As % of sales

33.7

36.91

28.79

30.83

Employee costs

-87.78

-94.36

-76.36

-65.87

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.88

13.5

9.45

10.45

Depreciation

-2.7

-2.33

-0.93

-0.9

Tax paid

-1.34

-3.21

-3.22

-3.67

Working capital

5.24

15.37

2.56

9.74

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.1

32.64

5.36

0.74

Op profit growth

-31.02

17.8

-15.28

496.07

EBIT growth

-36.17

44.73

-8.41

386.45

Net profit growth

-36.44

46.45

3.73

-379.68

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

519.41

367

207.94

168.74

193.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

519.41

367

207.94

168.74

193.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10.52

20.26

13.24

12.78

14.86

Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

872.45

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.35

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

992.75

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

159.02

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.75

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

P Vijaya Kumar Reddy

Managing Director

Sucharitha Reddy

Director

Sindoori Reddy

Director

Suneeta Reddy

Independent Director

Suresh R Madhok

Chairman & Independent Directo

G Venkataraman

Independent Director

George Eapen

Whole Time Director & CEO

C Natarajan

Company Secretary

Surabhi Pasari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd

Summary

Apollo Sindoori Hotels Limited was incorporated in November 03, 1998. The Company is in the business of managing food outlets at hospitals and reputed organisations. The Company also undertakes Outdoor Catering Services, skilled manpower to hospitals etcDuring FY 2016-17, the company got listed on National Stock Exchange after Madras Stock Exchange closed down the operation. Apollo Sindoori Hotels entered into an MOU dated July 14, 2006 with Faber Medi-Serve SDN. BHD (FMS) whereby FMS and Apollo Sindoori Hotels have agreed to form a joint venture company in Chennai for the purpose of setting up a project upon mutually agreed objectives in the domain of bio-medical engineering, facility engineering, cleansing, housekeeping, janitorial services and hospital support services and management information services. It was agreed that FMS would hold 51% of the proposed Joint Venture Company while Apollo Sindoori Hotels would hold 49%. The said Joint Venture Agreement was entered into between FMS and Apollo Sindoori Hotels on June 25, 2007 whereby amongst other terms, it was recorded that a private limited company with the name Faber Sindoori Management Services Private Limited would be incorporated on 27th August 2007.During the year 2019, based on approval of members in last Annual General Meeting, each equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- has been split into two shares of face value of Rs. 5/-.During the year 2019, the company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary namely Olive &
Company FAQs

What is the Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd share price today?

The Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1720.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd is ₹447.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd is 47.84 and 5.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd is ₹1345.45 and ₹2652 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd?

Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.27%, 3 Years at 29.57%, 1 Year at 18.19%, 6 Month at 19.95%, 3 Month at -6.90% and 1 Month at -3.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.68 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 35.32 %

