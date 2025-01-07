iifl-logo-icon 1
Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,715
(-0.31%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

161.27

185.6

139.92

132.8

yoy growth (%)

-13.1

32.64

5.36

0.74

Raw materials

-54.36

-68.51

-40.29

-40.94

As % of sales

33.7

36.91

28.79

30.83

Employee costs

-87.78

-94.36

-76.36

-65.87

As % of sales

54.43

50.84

54.57

49.6

Other costs

-11.34

-11.43

-13.68

-14.67

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.03

6.16

9.78

11.05

Operating profit

7.78

11.28

9.58

11.31

OPM

4.82

6.08

6.84

8.51

Depreciation

-2.7

-2.33

-0.93

-0.9

Interest expense

-1.17

-0.7

-0.36

-0.26

Other income

3.98

5.25

1.17

0.31

Profit before tax

7.88

13.5

9.45

10.45

Taxes

-1.34

-3.21

-3.22

-3.67

Tax rate

-17.09

-23.81

-34.11

-35.19

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.54

10.29

6.22

6.77

Exceptional items

0

0

0.8

0

Net profit

6.54

10.29

7.02

6.77

yoy growth (%)

-36.44

46.45

3.73

-379.68

NPM

4.05

5.54

5.02

5.1

