|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
161.27
185.6
139.92
132.8
yoy growth (%)
-13.1
32.64
5.36
0.74
Raw materials
-54.36
-68.51
-40.29
-40.94
As % of sales
33.7
36.91
28.79
30.83
Employee costs
-87.78
-94.36
-76.36
-65.87
As % of sales
54.43
50.84
54.57
49.6
Other costs
-11.34
-11.43
-13.68
-14.67
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.03
6.16
9.78
11.05
Operating profit
7.78
11.28
9.58
11.31
OPM
4.82
6.08
6.84
8.51
Depreciation
-2.7
-2.33
-0.93
-0.9
Interest expense
-1.17
-0.7
-0.36
-0.26
Other income
3.98
5.25
1.17
0.31
Profit before tax
7.88
13.5
9.45
10.45
Taxes
-1.34
-3.21
-3.22
-3.67
Tax rate
-17.09
-23.81
-34.11
-35.19
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.54
10.29
6.22
6.77
Exceptional items
0
0
0.8
0
Net profit
6.54
10.29
7.02
6.77
yoy growth (%)
-36.44
46.45
3.73
-379.68
NPM
4.05
5.54
5.02
5.1
