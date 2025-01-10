Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.3
1.3
1.3
1.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
79.9
68.16
56.32
45.91
Net Worth
81.2
69.46
57.62
47.21
Minority Interest
Debt
65.8
108.03
9.2
10.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
147
177.49
66.82
57.59
Fixed Assets
15.58
15.27
13.91
14.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
78.55
78.55
8.55
1.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.9
3.5
3.15
3.36
Networking Capital
43.02
23.61
15.69
16.92
Inventories
2.04
2.58
2.15
1.7
Inventory Days
3.84
Sundry Debtors
49.82
45.04
35.67
35.51
Debtor Days
80.36
Other Current Assets
26.01
14.29
12.39
14.38
Sundry Creditors
-12.89
-14.95
-13.82
-12.92
Creditor Days
29.24
Other Current Liabilities
-21.96
-23.35
-20.7
-21.75
Cash
6.96
56.56
25.52
22.19
Total Assets
147.01
177.49
66.82
57.59
