iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,720.4
(-4.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd

Apollo Sindoori FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.88

13.5

9.45

10.45

Depreciation

-2.7

-2.33

-0.93

-0.9

Tax paid

-1.34

-3.21

-3.22

-3.67

Working capital

5.24

15.37

2.56

9.74

Other operating items

Operating

9.08

23.32

7.85

15.6

Capital expenditure

2.87

13.91

0.67

-2.63

Free cash flow

11.95

37.23

8.52

12.97

Equity raised

80.37

55.39

36.01

23.18

Investing

0

1

0

0

Financing

16.78

9.38

5.33

3.19

Dividends paid

0

0

0.65

0.39

Net in cash

109.11

103.01

50.51

39.74

Apollo Sindoori : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.