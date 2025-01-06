Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.88
13.5
9.45
10.45
Depreciation
-2.7
-2.33
-0.93
-0.9
Tax paid
-1.34
-3.21
-3.22
-3.67
Working capital
5.24
15.37
2.56
9.74
Other operating items
Operating
9.08
23.32
7.85
15.6
Capital expenditure
2.87
13.91
0.67
-2.63
Free cash flow
11.95
37.23
8.52
12.97
Equity raised
80.37
55.39
36.01
23.18
Investing
0
1
0
0
Financing
16.78
9.38
5.33
3.19
Dividends paid
0
0
0.65
0.39
Net in cash
109.11
103.01
50.51
39.74
