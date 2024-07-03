Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd Summary

Apollo Sindoori Hotels Limited was incorporated in November 03, 1998. The Company is in the business of managing food outlets at hospitals and reputed organisations. The Company also undertakes Outdoor Catering Services, skilled manpower to hospitals etcDuring FY 2016-17, the company got listed on National Stock Exchange after Madras Stock Exchange closed down the operation. Apollo Sindoori Hotels entered into an MOU dated July 14, 2006 with Faber Medi-Serve SDN. BHD (FMS) whereby FMS and Apollo Sindoori Hotels have agreed to form a joint venture company in Chennai for the purpose of setting up a project upon mutually agreed objectives in the domain of bio-medical engineering, facility engineering, cleansing, housekeeping, janitorial services and hospital support services and management information services. It was agreed that FMS would hold 51% of the proposed Joint Venture Company while Apollo Sindoori Hotels would hold 49%. The said Joint Venture Agreement was entered into between FMS and Apollo Sindoori Hotels on June 25, 2007 whereby amongst other terms, it was recorded that a private limited company with the name Faber Sindoori Management Services Private Limited would be incorporated on 27th August 2007.During the year 2019, based on approval of members in last Annual General Meeting, each equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- has been split into two shares of face value of Rs. 5/-.During the year 2019, the company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary namely Olive & Twist Hospitality Private Limited on 25th February 2019 to carry on event management, business center, convention centers & elite catering.