ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

TO THE MEMBERS OF

APOLLO SINDOORI HOTELS LIMITED

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone IND AS financial statements of Apollo Sindoori Hotels Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profitand Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of the Material Accounting Policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act,2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, Income),thecash in Equity for the year 2024,theProfit ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics, as amended, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics, as amended. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

S.No Key Audit Matter Response to Key Audit Matter 1 Revenue recognition Our audit procedures included: The Company has multiple revenue streams such as food and beverage, management services, hospitality and other incomes. Considering the nature of operations and the inherent risks involved we have determined revenue recognition to be a key audit matter. Evaluation of key internal controls governing revenue recognition. Test of details including testing the revenue recognized with contractual terms, co-relating the billing data as per the front-end software with the books of accounts Analytical procedures including trend analysis.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information, and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act,2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty significant exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the significantaudit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we and identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of internal financial Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure-B.

Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companysinternalfinancial statements . controls withreferenceto financial

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its Directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

4. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial Financial Statements in Note 38 Contingent Liability.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiary") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiary.

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend declared by the Company during the year is in compliance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 to the extent applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (editlog) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. The audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention

For P Chandrasekar LLP Chartered Accountants FRN: 000580S/S200066 S. Raghavendhar Partner M. No 244016 UDIN: 24244016BKELMC9170 Place : Chennai Date : May 28, 2024

ANNEXURE - "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Apollo Sindoori Hotels Limited on the Standalone IndAS financial Statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024. To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment, capital work-in-progress and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets

b. As explained to us and based on the records produced to us for our verification, property, plant & equipment, according to the practice of the Company, are physically verified by the management in a phased verification manner, at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, is reasonable looking to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. The company does not have any immovable property and hence reporting under clause (i)(c) is not applicable.

d. The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment including Right of Use assets and intangible assets during the year.

e. There are no proceedings initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31 March 2024, for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a. The inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

b. The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rupees five crores in aggregate from banks / or financialinstitutions during the year on the basis of security of the current assets of the Company. The quarterly returns / statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company and no material differences were noticed except to the extent specified in note 41 of the Standalone IndAS financial statements.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year, the Company has not made investments, provided any security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 but has continued to provide guarantee to its subsidiary company.

a. Disclosure required under para (iii)(a)(A) has been provided below:

(Rs. in lakhs)

Description Provided during the year Balance outstanding as on March 31, 2024 Aggregate amount of Guarantee Provided to - Subsidiaries NIL 800 - Associates NIL NIL - Joint Ventures NIL NIL

No guarantee, loan or security was provided to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates b. The terms and conditions of the guarantee provided are, in our opinion, prima- facie, are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c. The company has not given loans and advances in the nature of loans hence clause iii (c), (d), (e) and (f) are not applicable. iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act,2013, to the extent applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amount which are deemed to be deposits as per the directives issued by the RBI and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provision of the Companies Act and the rules made there under. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the services rendered by the company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit procedures, we report that:

a. the Company is regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities the undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Customs Duty, Cess, Goods and Service Tax to the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable which were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

b. There were no disputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 except as below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the dues Amount ( lakh) Forum where the dispute is pending Period to which the dues belong to Remarks Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 570.07 Commissioner (Appeals) Apr 2013 to June 2017 Amount reported excludes interest Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 249.00 Commissioner (Appeals) AY 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2020-21 Appeal filed against Rs. 249 lakhs, which is temporarily adjusted against TDS receivable.

viii. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. a. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to any lender.

b. The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any authority.

c. The Company had not obtained any term loan during the year 2023-24. Consequently, reporting under clause (ix)(c) is not applicable.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes to an extent of Rs.955.41 lakhs representing the excess of current liabilities over the current assets.

e. On an overall examination of the financial statements, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary, associate or joint venture and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f. The Company has not raised any loans during the year by pledging the securities held in its subsidiaries. The Company does not have any associate or joint venture and hence reporting on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. a. The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. On an overall examination of the financial statements, we report that the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. a. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on theCompanybyitsofficersor employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management

b. During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor / secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c. As represented to us by the management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable IndianAccounting Standards.

xiv. a. In our opinion the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date.

xv. According to the information and explanations given by the management, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with any of its directors or directors of its holding company, subsidiary company, associate company or persons connected with such directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a. According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company.

b. The Company has not conducted any non-banking or housing finance activities.

c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3 (xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected datesofrealizationoffinancialassets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying financialstatements and our knowledge of the the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) The Company has spent the minimum amount required to be spent on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), as stipulated in section 135 of Companies Act. Therefore, no unspent amount is required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 within a period of six months from the expiry of the financial year, in compliance with second proviso to sub-section 5 of section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company does not have any unspent amount towards CSR on ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a distinct account in compliance with provisions of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act.

Annexure-‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Apollo Sindoori Hotels Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the CompaniesAct,2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were in effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financialcontrols with reference to financial statements are designed to provide reasonable preparation of financial assurance regarding the reliability of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.Also,projectionsofanyevaluationoftheinternalfinancialcontrols with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.