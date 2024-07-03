iifl-logo-icon 1
HLV Ltd Share Price

18
(-4.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:44:55 AM

  • Open18.95
  • Day's High19.06
  • 52 Wk High42
  • Prev. Close18.88
  • Day's Low17.9
  • 52 Wk Low 14.76
  • Turnover (lac)259.84
  • P/E55.62
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value6.8
  • EPS0.34
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,186.67
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

HLV Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

18.95

Prev. Close

18.88

Turnover(Lac.)

259.84

Day's High

19.06

Day's Low

17.9

52 Week's High

42

52 Week's Low

14.76

Book Value

6.8

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,186.67

P/E

55.62

EPS

0.34

Divi. Yield

0

HLV Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

HLV Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

HLV Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.98%

Non-Promoter- 1.71%

Institutions: 1.70%

Non-Institutions: 56.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

HLV Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

131.85

131.85

131.85

126.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

311.57

286.95

280.4

295.63

Net Worth

443.42

418.8

412.25

421.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

72.99

18.92

145.67

718.54

yoy growth (%)

285.8

-87.01

-79.72

2.93

Raw materials

-7.15

-2.1

-12.17

-65.13

As % of sales

9.8

11.14

8.35

9.06

Employee costs

-29.37

-22.53

-61.78

-192.78

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-32.54

-43.58

-43.28

9.72

Depreciation

-12.76

-13.51

-11.93

-125.42

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-8.77

32.45

26.21

8.99

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

285.8

-87.01

-79.72

2.93

Op profit growth

-60.83

43.37

-119.02

11.03

EBIT growth

-26.87

-2.57

-145.37

24.55

Net profit growth

18.32

-118.56

-933.46

50.16

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

145.68

154.34

137.84

698.02

660.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

145.68

154.34

137.84

698.02

660.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

243.5

4.18

35.08

41.21

9.43

HLV Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

872.45

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.35

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

992.75

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

159.02

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.75

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT HLV Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Saija Nair

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Salini Madhu Nair

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Savitri Yadav

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Amruda Nair

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ashok Girdharidas Rajani

Chairman & Managing Director

Vivek Nair

Co-Chairman & Managing Directo

Dinesh Nair

Independent Director

Shereveer Vakil

Independent Director

Niranjana Unnikrishnan

Independent Director

Vinay Kapadia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by HLV Ltd

Summary

HLV Limited (Formerly known Hotel Leela Venture Ltd), incorporated in March, 1981 is one of the leading players in the Indian hospitality industry. The company operates in both, the leisure and business sectors. The Leela palaces and resorts include a chain of five star luxury hotels and resorts. The company properties include The Leela Kempinski in Mumbai, The Leela Palace in Goa, The Leela Palace Kempinski in Bangalore and The Leela Kovalam in Kerala. The company became a popular name in the hospitality industry in India due to their high quality of service to their customers.The Leela Kempinski in Mumbai is one of the best deluxe hotels of 5-star rating in India. The Hotel is spread over an area of 11 acres and has 396 rooms. The Leela Palace in Goa is a luxury resort and has around 152 rooms. The Hotel is spread over an area of 75 acres and boasts of a 12- hole golf course.The Leela Palace Kempinski in Bangalore is located near shopping, cultural, and business centers. The Hotel has 358 rooms, a business center, a royal club, and a fitness and pool center. The Leela Kovalam in Kerala is the biggest beach side resort in the state. Hotel Leela Venture Ltd was incorporated in the year 1981. The company entered into collaboration with Penta Hotels in UK to set up and operate 5-star hotels, which was subsequently transferred to Kempinski Hotels, a European chain of 5-star deluxe hotels, owned by Lufthansa, the German Airline.In the year 1986, the company set up their first 5-s
Company FAQs

What is the HLV Ltd share price today?

The HLV Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹18 today.

What is the Market Cap of HLV Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HLV Ltd is ₹1186.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of HLV Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of HLV Ltd is 55.62 and 2.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of HLV Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HLV Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HLV Ltd is ₹14.76 and ₹42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of HLV Ltd?

HLV Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.41%, 3 Years at 21.99%, 1 Year at -33.87%, 6 Month at -22.72%, 3 Month at 9.13% and 1 Month at -0.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of HLV Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of HLV Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.99 %
Institutions - 1.71 %
Public - 56.30 %

