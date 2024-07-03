Summary

HLV Limited (Formerly known Hotel Leela Venture Ltd), incorporated in March, 1981 is one of the leading players in the Indian hospitality industry. The company operates in both, the leisure and business sectors. The Leela palaces and resorts include a chain of five star luxury hotels and resorts. The company properties include The Leela Kempinski in Mumbai, The Leela Palace in Goa, The Leela Palace Kempinski in Bangalore and The Leela Kovalam in Kerala. The company became a popular name in the hospitality industry in India due to their high quality of service to their customers.The Leela Kempinski in Mumbai is one of the best deluxe hotels of 5-star rating in India. The Hotel is spread over an area of 11 acres and has 396 rooms. The Leela Palace in Goa is a luxury resort and has around 152 rooms. The Hotel is spread over an area of 75 acres and boasts of a 12- hole golf course.The Leela Palace Kempinski in Bangalore is located near shopping, cultural, and business centers. The Hotel has 358 rooms, a business center, a royal club, and a fitness and pool center. The Leela Kovalam in Kerala is the biggest beach side resort in the state. Hotel Leela Venture Ltd was incorporated in the year 1981. The company entered into collaboration with Penta Hotels in UK to set up and operate 5-star hotels, which was subsequently transferred to Kempinski Hotels, a European chain of 5-star deluxe hotels, owned by Lufthansa, the German Airline.In the year 1986, the company set up their first 5-s

