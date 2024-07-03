SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹18.95
Prev. Close₹18.88
Turnover(Lac.)₹259.84
Day's High₹19.06
Day's Low₹17.9
52 Week's High₹42
52 Week's Low₹14.76
Book Value₹6.8
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,186.67
P/E55.62
EPS0.34
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
131.85
131.85
131.85
126.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
311.57
286.95
280.4
295.63
Net Worth
443.42
418.8
412.25
421.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
72.99
18.92
145.67
718.54
yoy growth (%)
285.8
-87.01
-79.72
2.93
Raw materials
-7.15
-2.1
-12.17
-65.13
As % of sales
9.8
11.14
8.35
9.06
Employee costs
-29.37
-22.53
-61.78
-192.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-32.54
-43.58
-43.28
9.72
Depreciation
-12.76
-13.51
-11.93
-125.42
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-8.77
32.45
26.21
8.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
285.8
-87.01
-79.72
2.93
Op profit growth
-60.83
43.37
-119.02
11.03
EBIT growth
-26.87
-2.57
-145.37
24.55
Net profit growth
18.32
-118.56
-933.46
50.16
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
145.68
154.34
137.84
698.02
660.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
145.68
154.34
137.84
698.02
660.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
243.5
4.18
35.08
41.21
9.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
872.45
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.35
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
992.75
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
159.02
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.75
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Saija Nair
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Salini Madhu Nair
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Savitri Yadav
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Amruda Nair
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ashok Girdharidas Rajani
Chairman & Managing Director
Vivek Nair
Co-Chairman & Managing Directo
Dinesh Nair
Independent Director
Shereveer Vakil
Independent Director
Niranjana Unnikrishnan
Independent Director
Vinay Kapadia
Reports by HLV Ltd
Summary
HLV Limited (Formerly known Hotel Leela Venture Ltd), incorporated in March, 1981 is one of the leading players in the Indian hospitality industry. The company operates in both, the leisure and business sectors. The Leela palaces and resorts include a chain of five star luxury hotels and resorts. The company properties include The Leela Kempinski in Mumbai, The Leela Palace in Goa, The Leela Palace Kempinski in Bangalore and The Leela Kovalam in Kerala. The company became a popular name in the hospitality industry in India due to their high quality of service to their customers.The Leela Kempinski in Mumbai is one of the best deluxe hotels of 5-star rating in India. The Hotel is spread over an area of 11 acres and has 396 rooms. The Leela Palace in Goa is a luxury resort and has around 152 rooms. The Hotel is spread over an area of 75 acres and boasts of a 12- hole golf course.The Leela Palace Kempinski in Bangalore is located near shopping, cultural, and business centers. The Hotel has 358 rooms, a business center, a royal club, and a fitness and pool center. The Leela Kovalam in Kerala is the biggest beach side resort in the state. Hotel Leela Venture Ltd was incorporated in the year 1981. The company entered into collaboration with Penta Hotels in UK to set up and operate 5-star hotels, which was subsequently transferred to Kempinski Hotels, a European chain of 5-star deluxe hotels, owned by Lufthansa, the German Airline.In the year 1986, the company set up their first 5-s
Read More
The HLV Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹18 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HLV Ltd is ₹1186.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of HLV Ltd is 55.62 and 2.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HLV Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HLV Ltd is ₹14.76 and ₹42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
HLV Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.41%, 3 Years at 21.99%, 1 Year at -33.87%, 6 Month at -22.72%, 3 Month at 9.13% and 1 Month at -0.84%.
