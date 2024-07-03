iifl-logo-icon 1
HLV Ltd Half Yearly Results

17.67
(-1.56%)
Jan 8, 2025|01:29:56 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Sept-2019Mar-2019Sept-2018

Gross Sales

81.23

64.45

83.02

71.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

81.23

64.45

83.02

71.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

217.37

26.13

-11.41

15.59

Total Income

298.6

90.58

71.61

86.91

Total Expenditure

106.53

76.1

52.13

215.35

PBIDT

192.07

14.48

19.48

-128.44

Interest

0.82

0.09

0.1

0.3

PBDT

191.25

14.39

19.38

-128.74

Depreciation

6.68

5.25

5.05

4.52

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

184.57

9.14

14.33

-133.26

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

184.57

9.14

14.33

-133.26

Extra-ordinary Items

7.13

15.96

-42.8

13.14

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

177.44

-6.82

57.13

-146.4

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.93

0.14

0.23

-2.12

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

126.11

126.11

126.11

126.11

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

236.45

22.46

23.46

-180.08

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

227.21

14.18

17.26

-186.84

