HLV Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Sept-2019
|Mar-2019
|Sept-2018
Gross Sales
81.23
64.45
83.02
71.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
81.23
64.45
83.02
71.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
217.37
26.13
-11.41
15.59
Total Income
298.6
90.58
71.61
86.91
Total Expenditure
106.53
76.1
52.13
215.35
PBIDT
192.07
14.48
19.48
-128.44
Interest
0.82
0.09
0.1
0.3
PBDT
191.25
14.39
19.38
-128.74
Depreciation
6.68
5.25
5.05
4.52
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
184.57
9.14
14.33
-133.26
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
184.57
9.14
14.33
-133.26
Extra-ordinary Items
7.13
15.96
-42.8
13.14
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
177.44
-6.82
57.13
-146.4
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.93
0.14
0.23
-2.12
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
126.11
126.11
126.11
126.11
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
236.45
22.46
23.46
-180.08
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
227.21
14.18
17.26
-186.84
