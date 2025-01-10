HLV Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
131.85
131.85
131.85
126.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
311.57
286.95
280.4
295.63
Net Worth
443.42
418.8
412.25
421.74
Minority Interest
Debt
32.7
32.79
47.63
56.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
476.12
451.59
459.88
477.81
Fixed Assets
310.33
316.81
298.04
316.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
40.13
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
51.76
85.49
94.97
158.47
Inventories
7.71
6.06
6.55
6.22
Inventory Days
32.75
119.99
Sundry Debtors
14.96
13.25
4.88
2.84
Debtor Days
24.4
54.78
Other Current Assets
132.63
180.43
183.53
268.05
Sundry Creditors
-79.97
-71.74
-59.61
-50.95
Creditor Days
298.06
982.88
Other Current Liabilities
-23.57
-42.51
-40.38
-67.69
Cash
114.04
49.29
26.75
3.32
Total Assets
476.13
451.59
459.89
477.81
