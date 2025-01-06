HLV Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-32.54
-43.58
-43.28
9.72
Depreciation
-12.76
-13.51
-11.93
-125.42
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-8.77
32.45
26.21
8.99
Other operating items
Operating
-54.08
-24.65
-29.01
-106.71
Capital expenditure
-15.76
-0.86
-3,709.93
-37.65
Free cash flow
-69.84
-25.51
-3,738.94
-144.37
Equity raised
624.27
662.8
396
352.04
Investing
40.13
-0.01
-90.36
0
Financing
21.38
80.52
-3,509.05
-362.39
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
615.94
717.8
-6,942.34
-154.71
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.