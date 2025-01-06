iifl-logo-icon 1
HLV Ltd Cash Flow Statement

17.49
(-7.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-32.54

-43.58

-43.28

9.72

Depreciation

-12.76

-13.51

-11.93

-125.42

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-8.77

32.45

26.21

8.99

Other operating items

Operating

-54.08

-24.65

-29.01

-106.71

Capital expenditure

-15.76

-0.86

-3,709.93

-37.65

Free cash flow

-69.84

-25.51

-3,738.94

-144.37

Equity raised

624.27

662.8

396

352.04

Investing

40.13

-0.01

-90.36

0

Financing

21.38

80.52

-3,509.05

-362.39

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

615.94

717.8

-6,942.34

-154.71

