HLV Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

17.95
(2.63%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:59:55 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

72.99

18.92

145.67

718.54

yoy growth (%)

285.8

-87.01

-79.72

2.93

Raw materials

-7.15

-2.1

-12.17

-65.13

As % of sales

9.8

11.14

8.35

9.06

Employee costs

-29.37

-22.53

-61.78

-192.78

As % of sales

40.24

119.09

42.41

26.83

Other costs

-57.21

-47.26

-108.67

-266.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

78.38

249.82

74.6

37.07

Operating profit

-20.75

-52.98

-36.95

194.23

OPM

-28.42

-280.06

-25.37

27.03

Depreciation

-12.76

-13.51

-11.93

-125.42

Interest expense

-2.35

-2.29

-0.9

-83.66

Other income

3.32

25.21

6.51

24.58

Profit before tax

-32.54

-43.58

-43.28

9.72

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

213.69

0

Adj. profit

-32.54

-43.58

170.4

9.72

Exceptional items

-9.96

7.66

23.09

-32.93

Net profit

-42.5

-35.92

193.49

-23.21

yoy growth (%)

18.32

-118.56

-933.46

50.16

NPM

-58.23

-189.87

132.82

-3.23

