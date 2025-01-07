Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
72.99
18.92
145.67
718.54
yoy growth (%)
285.8
-87.01
-79.72
2.93
Raw materials
-7.15
-2.1
-12.17
-65.13
As % of sales
9.8
11.14
8.35
9.06
Employee costs
-29.37
-22.53
-61.78
-192.78
As % of sales
40.24
119.09
42.41
26.83
Other costs
-57.21
-47.26
-108.67
-266.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
78.38
249.82
74.6
37.07
Operating profit
-20.75
-52.98
-36.95
194.23
OPM
-28.42
-280.06
-25.37
27.03
Depreciation
-12.76
-13.51
-11.93
-125.42
Interest expense
-2.35
-2.29
-0.9
-83.66
Other income
3.32
25.21
6.51
24.58
Profit before tax
-32.54
-43.58
-43.28
9.72
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
213.69
0
Adj. profit
-32.54
-43.58
170.4
9.72
Exceptional items
-9.96
7.66
23.09
-32.93
Net profit
-42.5
-35.92
193.49
-23.21
yoy growth (%)
18.32
-118.56
-933.46
50.16
NPM
-58.23
-189.87
132.82
-3.23
