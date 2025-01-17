iifl-logo-icon 1
HLV Ltd Key Ratios

17.17
(-0.75%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:09 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-79.72

2.93

5.61

3.84

Op profit growth

-119.02

11.03

14.23

66.94

EBIT growth

-145.37

24.54

-196.98

-39.78

Net profit growth

-934.36

50.19

-91.42

-56.67

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-25.37

27.03

25.06

23.16

EBIT margin

-29.09

12.99

10.74

-11.69

Net profit margin

132.97

-3.23

-2.21

-27.25

RoCE

-1.82

2.2

1.68

-1.5

RoNW

11.5

-2.25

-2.09

-13.74

RoA

2.08

-0.13

-0.08

-0.87

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

3.07

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

2.88

-2.35

-3.35

-9

Book value per share

7.25

6.09

2.8

5.09

Valuation ratios

P/E

1.04

0

0

0

P/CEPS

1.11

-7.27

-4.85

-2

P/B

0.44

2.81

5.8

3.54

EV/EBIDTA

-7.11

22.12

22.65

31.53

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

-4.16

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

112.82

39.14

35.33

31.69

Inventory days

48.78

15.83

19.29

26.59

Creditor days

-181.13

-79.72

-71.73

-68.72

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

46.61

-1.11

-0.82

0.87

Net debt / equity

0.03

9.78

31.59

18.02

Net debt / op. profit

-0.4

19.35

23.64

27.97

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-8.35

-9.06

-8.83

-9.29

Employee costs

-42.41

-26.83

-27.47

-29.08

Other costs

-74.6

-37.07

-38.63

-38.44

