|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-79.72
2.93
5.61
3.84
Op profit growth
-119.02
11.03
14.23
66.94
EBIT growth
-145.37
24.54
-196.98
-39.78
Net profit growth
-934.36
50.19
-91.42
-56.67
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-25.37
27.03
25.06
23.16
EBIT margin
-29.09
12.99
10.74
-11.69
Net profit margin
132.97
-3.23
-2.21
-27.25
RoCE
-1.82
2.2
1.68
-1.5
RoNW
11.5
-2.25
-2.09
-13.74
RoA
2.08
-0.13
-0.08
-0.87
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
3.07
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
2.88
-2.35
-3.35
-9
Book value per share
7.25
6.09
2.8
5.09
Valuation ratios
P/E
1.04
0
0
0
P/CEPS
1.11
-7.27
-4.85
-2
P/B
0.44
2.81
5.8
3.54
EV/EBIDTA
-7.11
22.12
22.65
31.53
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
-4.16
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
112.82
39.14
35.33
31.69
Inventory days
48.78
15.83
19.29
26.59
Creditor days
-181.13
-79.72
-71.73
-68.72
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
46.61
-1.11
-0.82
0.87
Net debt / equity
0.03
9.78
31.59
18.02
Net debt / op. profit
-0.4
19.35
23.64
27.97
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-8.35
-9.06
-8.83
-9.29
Employee costs
-42.41
-26.83
-27.47
-29.08
Other costs
-74.6
-37.07
-38.63
-38.44
