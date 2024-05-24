To the Members of HLV Limited

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of HLV Limited ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and Profit including Other Comprehensive Income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Financial Statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to the following matters in notes to the financial statements: -

Note 37.1(a) relating to enhancement in lease rentals and unilateral termination of lease agreement of 18000 sq. mtrs. of land by Airports Authority of India (AAI) relating to Mumbai hotel and eviction proceedings initiated by them which the Company is legally contesting. Disputed amount not provided in the Books for the period up to 31st March, 2024 cumulatively amounts to Rs. 13,359 lakhs (Previous Year Rs. 11,479 lakhs).

Note 37.1(b) relating to the demands made by AAI relating to Rent and Minimum Guarantee Fees as royalty including interest in respect of 11000 sq. mtrs. of land in Mumbai cumulatively amounting to Rs. 80,705 lakhs up to 31st January, 2019 (Previously Rs. 28,537 lakhs up to 31st January, 2017) not provided in the Books as the liability is disputed and not crystalized as per the legal opinion and the additional cost the company may have to incur towards restoration of FSI, which is not ascertainable.

Matter related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note no. 37.3 in the Financial Statements regarding the preparation of financial statements on ‘going concern basis for the reasons stated therein. However, matters stated in Emphasis of Matter above indicate that there is uncertainty exists that may cast doubt on companys ability to continue as a going concern. As stated in Note no. 37.3, the appropriateness of assumption of going concern depend on getting favorable judgments and settlements in respect of disputes with Airports Authority of India including the renewal of lease and continuing the Business.

Our conclusion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our Report:

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matters (a) Contingent Liabilities in respect of claim made by Airport Authority of India (AAI) (Ref. Note No.37.1 to 37.3 to the financial statement) Obtained Lease Agreements and supplementary Agreement with Airport Authority of India (AAI). Correspondence from and with AAI, eviction orders judgment of Arbitrator, Judgment of Delhi High court. Petition filed before Supreme Court and their judgment. Petition filed before Eviction officer and their revised claim, various Legal opinions, case filed before Bombay City Civil Court and Bombay High Court and interim orders of Bombay High Court, subsequent developments in the court matters, application made before Settlement Advisory Committee constituted by the Board of AAI, submissions made before them on various meetings, offer letter received from AAI for the renewal of lease of land of 18,000 sq. mtr., representation made by the Company against the same and subsequent developments

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive Income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. The matter described in paragraph relating to Emphasis of Matter may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the company.

f. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of Directors are disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

h. With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its Managing Directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act and does not exceeds the prescribed limit under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements (Refer Note 37.4 to the financial statements);

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid the dividend during the year. vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023 Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used an accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail being tempered with, other than the consequential impact of the exception given below:

A. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not available at the application layer of the accounting software relating to property, plant and equipment, Investment Property and Intangible assets which is for the entire year.

B. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was available at the application layer of the accounting softwares relating to Accounts, Payroll, Material Management and revenue which is supported by third party service provider. For the above softwares Service Organisation Control Type-2/Assurance Report on Controls at Service Organisation report are not available.

C. The accounting software (Oracle and SQL) used for maintenance of books of accounts of the Company at database level is operated by a third-party service provider. In the absence of any information on existence of audit trail (edit logs) for any direct changes made at the database levels and non availability of Service Organisation Control Type-2/Assurance Report on Controls at Service Organisation report, we are unable to comment on whether audit trail feature with respect to the database of the said software was enable and operated throughout the year.

For n. S. Shetty & Co.

Chartered Accountants

FR No. : 0110101W

Rohit Shetty

Partner

M. No.135463

UDIN: 24135463BKEJWM2836

Place: Mumbai

Date: 24th May, 2024

ANNEXURE - A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full Particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress, investment properties and relevant details of right of use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full Particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets by which all fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. Pursuant to the programme, certain fixed assets were physically verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) Except disputes relating to the title deeds/renewal of lease agreement as detailed hereunder, according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties disclosed in the Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company.

Particulars number of cases Carrying value as on 31st March, 2024 (Rs. In Lakhs) Remarks Building constructed on One leasehold land at Mumbai 19875.24/- Lease agreement not renewed since 11th January, 2016 (refer Note-37.1) to the Financial Statements.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment or intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under Benami Transaction (prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The management has conducted physical verification of Inventory at reasonable intervals. In our opinion the frequency of such verification is reasonable. The discrepancies noticed on such verification between the physical stock and book records were not material and have been properly dealt in the books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital facility from banks on the basis of assignment of lease rentals, hence submission of working capital eligibility statement does not arise.

iii. The Company has not made investment and not provided any guarantee or security in, companies, firms, limited liability partnership. The Company has granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which:

a) During the year, the Company has given loan to Company and firms is as follows:

- Additional amount granted/provided during the year – Rs. 1500.00 Lakhs - Balance outstanding as at the balance sheet date in respect of the loan granted during the year – Rs. 1100.00 Lakhs

b) In our opinion, the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) The Company has granted loans during the year to company, the schedule of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, and the repayments or receipts of principal/interest have been regular.

d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties. f) The Company has not granted loans repayable on demand to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. The Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security or made investment to the parties covered in Section 185. According to the information and explanation given to us, the provisions of Section 186 of the Act in respect of the investment made, loans given, guarantees given and security provided are not applicable to the Company, since it is covered as a Company engaged in infrastructural facilities as specified in Schedule VI of the Act. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning from Section 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules 2014 (as amended) during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

vi. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148 (1) of the Act, for any of the services rendered by the Company.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us in respect of Statutory dues :

(a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) Details of disputed Sales Tax, Service Tax, Luxury Tax and Value Added Tax which have not been deposited as at 31st March, 2024 are as under:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (in lakhs)* Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax, Interest and penalty 2591.24 FY 2007-08 to 2011-12 CESTAT, Bangalore Maharashtra VAT 2002 VAT with interest and penalty 118.88 2007-08,2009-10 and 2010-11 Jt. Commissioner of Appeals-VAT Mumbai Maharashtra VAT 2002 VAT 39.73 FY 2008-09 VAT Tribunal, Mumbai Finance Act 1994 Service Tax with Penalty 87.48 July 2012 to March 2017 CESTAT, Mumbai Kerala Tax on Luxury 1976 Luxury Tax, interest and penalty 68.88 2010-11, 2011-12 Deputy Commissioner of (Appeals), Thiruvananthapuram KGST and KVAT Act KGST and KVAT 46.58 FY 2011-12 Matter remanded back to the Assessing Officer by High Court. Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS 74.83 2013-14 CIT Appeals, New Delhi KGST/CGST Act, 2017 GST, Interest and Penalty 153.74 2017-18 Joint of Commercial Taxes, Bangaluru

* Net of amounts paid under protest.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 during the year.

ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans / dues to banks and financial institutions.

(b) As explained, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associate companies.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) No material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) During the year and upto the date of this audit report as informed to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year. xii. The Company is not a nidhi company. Hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

xiii. In our opinion all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the requisite details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year.

xv. During the year the Company has not entered into non cash transaction with its directors or person connected with directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) to (c) of the order are not applicable.

(b) There is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash loss during the current year and previous year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of statutory auditor of the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, there is material uncertainty exists regarding contingent liability of Disputed liabilities as on the date of the audit report (refer para Emphasis of matter in audit report) We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The provisions of Section 135 related to CSR are applicable to the Company from financial Year 2023-24. However, the Company is not required to spend any amount on account of CSR during the financial year 2023-24, as the average net profit of past 3 years is a negative figure. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

AnnEXuRE - B TO THE IndEpEndEnT AudITORS REpORT

(Referred in para 2(g) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of HLV Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

