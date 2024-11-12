iifl-logo-icon 1
HLV Ltd Board Meeting

16.11
(-1.04%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:13 PM

HLV CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results unaudited financial results for 30.09.2024 Unaudited financial results for 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
HLV Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for 30th June, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 9th August, 2024 Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor for Financial Year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202413 May 2024
HLV Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Financial Statement for fourth and year ended 31st March, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 24th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
HLV Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve HLV Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12th February, 2024 Unaudited Financial Result For 12Th February, 2024 Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Setting up a luxury hotel and resort on leasehold land (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

