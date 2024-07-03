iifl-logo-icon 1
Sayaji Hotels Ltd Share Price

138.7
(-0.20%)
Jan 16, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open138.7
  • Day's High138.7
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close138.98
  • Day's Low138.7
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.06
  • P/E32.23
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value28.38
  • EPS10.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)242.97
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sayaji Hotels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

138.7

Prev. Close

138.98

Turnover(Lac.)

0.06

Day's High

138.7

Day's Low

138.7

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

28.38

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

242.97

P/E

32.23

EPS

10.72

Divi. Yield

0

Sayaji Hotels Ltd Corporate Action

4 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Jun, 2024

Sayaji Hotels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sayaji Hotels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:25 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.94%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 25.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sayaji Hotels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.52

17.52

17.52

17.52

Preference Capital

0

27.38

25.45

23.73

Reserves

28.69

112.87

58.05

30.44

Net Worth

46.21

157.77

101.02

71.69

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

75.17

209.69

191.5

157.78

yoy growth (%)

-64.15

9.49

21.37

-2.03

Raw materials

-15.28

-41.89

-41.69

-36.83

As % of sales

20.33

19.98

21.77

23.34

Employee costs

-20.91

-56.11

-53.73

-39.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-26.68

0.92

-3.76

-7.39

Depreciation

-26.07

-28.8

-20.45

-21.04

Tax paid

4.94

1.97

-0.47

1.11

Working capital

5.62

-14.48

-6.23

8.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-64.15

9.49

21.37

-2.03

Op profit growth

-75.89

72.55

-1.45

-12.57

EBIT growth

-129.09

127.99

14.32

-22.43

Net profit growth

1,110.7

-57.59

-32.56

-164.03

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

111.76

114.98

163.15

82.11

240.06

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

111.76

114.98

163.15

82.11

240.06

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.86

32.78

52.46

18.84

4.35

Sayaji Hotels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

872.45

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.35

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

992.75

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

159.02

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.75

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sayaji Hotels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Raoof Razak Dhanani

Whole-time Director

Suchitra Dhanani

Chairperson

Abhay Chintaman Choudhari

Independent Director

Isha Garg

Non Executive Director

Mohammed Yusuf Abdul Razak Dhanani

Independent Director

Nimesh Kumar Natwarlal Gandhi

Independent Director

SAQUIB SALIM AGBOATWALA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankur Bindal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sayaji Hotels Ltd

Summary

Sayaji Hotels Ltd (SHL) was incorporated in Apr.82 as a private limited company as Monali Land & Housing Company Pvt Ltd which was converted into a public limited company in Apr.87 and commenced its operations in Jan.90. It was promoted by Razak D Dhanani. Other group companies include M P Agra Fertilisers and Welterman International. The company came out with a rights issue in Jan.95 at a premium of Rs 20 aggregating Rs 3.27 cr to part-finance the setting up of a three-star hotel in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, (total cost : Rs 12.35 cr). SHL is in the hotel industry and has hotels at various locations such as Vadodara and Gandhidham. The company hotel projects are at business centres like Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Bhopal and other places. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, operating & managing hotels. Apart from the hotel industry, it decided to diversify into the financial and power sectors, The expansion of its Hotel at Gandhidham with 18 rooms stands completed during 1998-99 and has upgradation and refurbishment at Baroda is completed. The Indore Hotel undertaking, by addition of 88 rooms was transferred to a wholly owned subsidiary company and will proceed further after obtaining approval from the shareholders. The company had privately placed 5,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each on private placement/preferential basis during the year under review.During FY 2003-04, there was construction of 32 rooms at Indore Project; construction and commissio
Company FAQs

What is the Sayaji Hotels Ltd share price today?

The Sayaji Hotels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹138.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sayaji Hotels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sayaji Hotels Ltd is ₹242.97 Cr. as of 16 Jan ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sayaji Hotels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sayaji Hotels Ltd is 32.23 and 12.21 as of 16 Jan ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sayaji Hotels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sayaji Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sayaji Hotels Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 16 Jan ‘15

What is the CAGR of Sayaji Hotels Ltd?

Sayaji Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 2.38%, 1 Year at 25.74%, 6 Month at 12.76%, 3 Month at 17.50% and 1 Month at 12.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sayaji Hotels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sayaji Hotels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

