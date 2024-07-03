SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹138.7
Prev. Close₹138.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.06
Day's High₹138.7
Day's Low₹138.7
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹28.38
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)242.97
P/E32.23
EPS10.72
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.52
17.52
17.52
17.52
Preference Capital
0
27.38
25.45
23.73
Reserves
28.69
112.87
58.05
30.44
Net Worth
46.21
157.77
101.02
71.69
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
75.17
209.69
191.5
157.78
yoy growth (%)
-64.15
9.49
21.37
-2.03
Raw materials
-15.28
-41.89
-41.69
-36.83
As % of sales
20.33
19.98
21.77
23.34
Employee costs
-20.91
-56.11
-53.73
-39.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-26.68
0.92
-3.76
-7.39
Depreciation
-26.07
-28.8
-20.45
-21.04
Tax paid
4.94
1.97
-0.47
1.11
Working capital
5.62
-14.48
-6.23
8.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-64.15
9.49
21.37
-2.03
Op profit growth
-75.89
72.55
-1.45
-12.57
EBIT growth
-129.09
127.99
14.32
-22.43
Net profit growth
1,110.7
-57.59
-32.56
-164.03
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
111.76
114.98
163.15
82.11
240.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
111.76
114.98
163.15
82.11
240.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.86
32.78
52.46
18.84
4.35
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
872.45
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.35
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
992.75
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
159.02
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.75
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Raoof Razak Dhanani
Whole-time Director
Suchitra Dhanani
Chairperson
Abhay Chintaman Choudhari
Independent Director
Isha Garg
Non Executive Director
Mohammed Yusuf Abdul Razak Dhanani
Independent Director
Nimesh Kumar Natwarlal Gandhi
Independent Director
SAQUIB SALIM AGBOATWALA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankur Bindal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sayaji Hotels Ltd
Summary
Sayaji Hotels Ltd (SHL) was incorporated in Apr.82 as a private limited company as Monali Land & Housing Company Pvt Ltd which was converted into a public limited company in Apr.87 and commenced its operations in Jan.90. It was promoted by Razak D Dhanani. Other group companies include M P Agra Fertilisers and Welterman International. The company came out with a rights issue in Jan.95 at a premium of Rs 20 aggregating Rs 3.27 cr to part-finance the setting up of a three-star hotel in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, (total cost : Rs 12.35 cr). SHL is in the hotel industry and has hotels at various locations such as Vadodara and Gandhidham. The company hotel projects are at business centres like Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Bhopal and other places. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, operating & managing hotels. Apart from the hotel industry, it decided to diversify into the financial and power sectors, The expansion of its Hotel at Gandhidham with 18 rooms stands completed during 1998-99 and has upgradation and refurbishment at Baroda is completed. The Indore Hotel undertaking, by addition of 88 rooms was transferred to a wholly owned subsidiary company and will proceed further after obtaining approval from the shareholders. The company had privately placed 5,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each on private placement/preferential basis during the year under review.During FY 2003-04, there was construction of 32 rooms at Indore Project; construction and commissio
Read More
The Sayaji Hotels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹138.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sayaji Hotels Ltd is ₹242.97 Cr. as of 16 Jan ‘15
The PE and PB ratios of Sayaji Hotels Ltd is 32.23 and 12.21 as of 16 Jan ‘15
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sayaji Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sayaji Hotels Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 16 Jan ‘15
Sayaji Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 2.38%, 1 Year at 25.74%, 6 Month at 12.76%, 3 Month at 17.50% and 1 Month at 12.18%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.