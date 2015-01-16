Sayaji Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-26.68
0.92
-3.76
-7.39
Depreciation
-26.07
-28.8
-20.45
-21.04
Tax paid
4.94
1.97
-0.47
1.11
Working capital
5.62
-14.48
-6.23
8.04
Other operating items
Operating
-42.19
-40.38
-30.91
-19.28
Capital expenditure
4.47
104.79
11.29
-133.54
Free cash flow
-37.71
64.4
-19.62
-152.82
Equity raised
104.65
110.62
142.44
133.6
Investing
-6.89
-6.12
0
-1.44
Financing
83.21
3.42
37.7
93.2
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
143.26
172.32
160.51
72.54
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.