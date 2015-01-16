iifl-logo-icon 1
Sayaji Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

138.7
(-0.20%)
Jan 16, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-26.68

0.92

-3.76

-7.39

Depreciation

-26.07

-28.8

-20.45

-21.04

Tax paid

4.94

1.97

-0.47

1.11

Working capital

5.62

-14.48

-6.23

8.04

Other operating items

Operating

-42.19

-40.38

-30.91

-19.28

Capital expenditure

4.47

104.79

11.29

-133.54

Free cash flow

-37.71

64.4

-19.62

-152.82

Equity raised

104.65

110.62

142.44

133.6

Investing

-6.89

-6.12

0

-1.44

Financing

83.21

3.42

37.7

93.2

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

143.26

172.32

160.51

72.54

