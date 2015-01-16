Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-67.89
11.23
20.62
-0.89
Op profit growth
-80.12
67.3
0.93
-5.76
EBIT growth
-122.94
78.97
-0.3
81.64
Net profit growth
176.43
356.51
62.58
-121.38
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.91
24.09
16.02
19.14
EBIT margin
-8.33
11.66
7.24
8.77
Net profit margin
-66.23
-7.69
-1.87
-1.39
RoCE
-2.98
12.31
5.58
6.11
RoNW
-12.32
-3.74
-0.69
-0.51
RoA
-5.93
-2.03
-0.36
-0.24
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-30
-10.93
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-44.99
-30.06
-15.86
-16.03
Book value per share
69.42
48.75
92.1
74.02
Valuation ratios
P/E
-7.44
-18.16
0
0
P/CEPS
-4.96
-6.6
-18.17
-10.98
P/B
3.99
5.51
3.58
2.37
EV/EBIDTA
25.52
7.06
15.95
10.71
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-19.49
-108.79
509.5
-12.84
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
22.49
11.88
14.08
16.63
Inventory days
86.61
29.29
28.81
32.41
Creditor days
-76.71
-29.15
-23.75
-32.9
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.29
-0.94
-0.96
-0.81
Net debt / equity
1.1
0.86
0.6
0.91
Net debt / op. profit
11.65
1.27
2.82
3.45
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-20.09
-19.4
-21.04
-22.28
Employee costs
-28.11
-26.95
-27.64
-24.86
Other costs
-36.87
-29.54
-35.28
-33.69
