Sayaji Hotels Ltd Key Ratios

138.7
(-0.20%)
Jan 16, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-67.89

11.23

20.62

-0.89

Op profit growth

-80.12

67.3

0.93

-5.76

EBIT growth

-122.94

78.97

-0.3

81.64

Net profit growth

176.43

356.51

62.58

-121.38

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

14.91

24.09

16.02

19.14

EBIT margin

-8.33

11.66

7.24

8.77

Net profit margin

-66.23

-7.69

-1.87

-1.39

RoCE

-2.98

12.31

5.58

6.11

RoNW

-12.32

-3.74

-0.69

-0.51

RoA

-5.93

-2.03

-0.36

-0.24

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-30

-10.93

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-44.99

-30.06

-15.86

-16.03

Book value per share

69.42

48.75

92.1

74.02

Valuation ratios

P/E

-7.44

-18.16

0

0

P/CEPS

-4.96

-6.6

-18.17

-10.98

P/B

3.99

5.51

3.58

2.37

EV/EBIDTA

25.52

7.06

15.95

10.71

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-19.49

-108.79

509.5

-12.84

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

22.49

11.88

14.08

16.63

Inventory days

86.61

29.29

28.81

32.41

Creditor days

-76.71

-29.15

-23.75

-32.9

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.29

-0.94

-0.96

-0.81

Net debt / equity

1.1

0.86

0.6

0.91

Net debt / op. profit

11.65

1.27

2.82

3.45

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-20.09

-19.4

-21.04

-22.28

Employee costs

-28.11

-26.95

-27.64

-24.86

Other costs

-36.87

-29.54

-35.28

-33.69

