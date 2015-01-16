Sayaji Hotels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.52
17.52
17.52
17.52
Preference Capital
0
27.38
25.45
23.73
Reserves
28.69
112.87
58.05
30.44
Net Worth
46.21
157.77
101.02
71.69
Minority Interest
Debt
55.01
59.19
95.59
135.48
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
1.03
1.56
2.17
Total Liabilities
101.25
217.99
198.17
209.34
Fixed Assets
51.92
150.59
165.95
188.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
16.48
14.41
6.53
6.53
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.56
17.3
16.77
20.05
Networking Capital
25.4
27.38
2.06
-8.6
Inventories
2.57
8.86
9.87
16.03
Inventory Days
77.83
Sundry Debtors
7.03
9.63
6.6
3.48
Debtor Days
16.89
Other Current Assets
30.95
50.96
35.2
27.16
Sundry Creditors
-5.32
-12.93
-9.35
-11.98
Creditor Days
58.16
Other Current Liabilities
-9.83
-29.14
-40.26
-43.3
Cash
2.89
8.33
6.85
3.35
Total Assets
101.25
218.01
198.16
209.34
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.