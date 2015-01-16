Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
75.17
209.69
191.5
157.78
yoy growth (%)
-64.15
9.49
21.37
-2.03
Raw materials
-15.28
-41.89
-41.69
-36.83
As % of sales
20.33
19.98
21.77
23.34
Employee costs
-20.91
-56.11
-53.73
-39.06
As % of sales
27.81
26.76
28.05
24.75
Other costs
-27.34
-63.4
-68.1
-53.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
36.37
30.23
35.56
33.9
Operating profit
11.63
48.27
27.97
28.38
OPM
15.47
23.01
14.6
17.99
Depreciation
-26.07
-28.8
-20.45
-21.04
Interest expense
-20.06
-21.83
-13.74
-16.13
Other income
7.81
3.29
2.46
1.39
Profit before tax
-26.68
0.92
-3.76
-7.39
Taxes
4.94
1.97
-0.47
1.11
Tax rate
-18.53
212.59
12.48
-15.11
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-21.73
2.89
-4.23
-6.27
Exceptional items
0
-4.69
0
0
Net profit
-21.73
-1.79
-4.23
-6.27
yoy growth (%)
1,110.7
-57.59
-32.56
-164.03
NPM
-28.91
-0.85
-2.21
-3.97
