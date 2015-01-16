iifl-logo-icon 1
Sayaji Hotels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

138.7
(-0.20%)
Jan 16, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

75.17

209.69

191.5

157.78

yoy growth (%)

-64.15

9.49

21.37

-2.03

Raw materials

-15.28

-41.89

-41.69

-36.83

As % of sales

20.33

19.98

21.77

23.34

Employee costs

-20.91

-56.11

-53.73

-39.06

As % of sales

27.81

26.76

28.05

24.75

Other costs

-27.34

-63.4

-68.1

-53.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

36.37

30.23

35.56

33.9

Operating profit

11.63

48.27

27.97

28.38

OPM

15.47

23.01

14.6

17.99

Depreciation

-26.07

-28.8

-20.45

-21.04

Interest expense

-20.06

-21.83

-13.74

-16.13

Other income

7.81

3.29

2.46

1.39

Profit before tax

-26.68

0.92

-3.76

-7.39

Taxes

4.94

1.97

-0.47

1.11

Tax rate

-18.53

212.59

12.48

-15.11

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-21.73

2.89

-4.23

-6.27

Exceptional items

0

-4.69

0

0

Net profit

-21.73

-1.79

-4.23

-6.27

yoy growth (%)

1,110.7

-57.59

-32.56

-164.03

NPM

-28.91

-0.85

-2.21

-3.97

