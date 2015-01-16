Sayaji Hotels Ltd Management Discussions

[Pursuant to Regulation 34 read with Part B Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and

Management Discussion and Analysis Report will provide details of performance of the Company as well as its approach to sustainability and risk management. This report describes Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Although the expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results might differ.

Industry Structure and Developments

The India economy has emerged as the fastest-growing major economy in the world and is expected to be one of the top three economic powers in the world over the next 10-15 years, backed by its robust democracy and strong partnerships.

The Indian economy is expected to grow at 6.8% during the year 2024-25, while the global growth is estimated to be 3.1%. The Real GDP growth of India in Financial Year 2023-24 is 6.8% according to a report by the International Monetary Fund.

The Indian hospitality sector is expected to witness high growth over the long term. Domestic travel, high disposable income and the advent of better locations are expected to drive this growth. India is expected to have 1,00,000 start-ups by the year 2025 which will not only create employment for millions of people, but also provide an impetus to business travel and related events. The travel market in India is projected to reach US$ 125 billion by FY 2027. International tourist arrivals are expected to reach 30.5 million by 2028. The Indian tourism and hospitality industry has emerged as one of the key drivers of growth among the services sector in India. Tourism in India has significant potential considering the rich cultural and historical heritage, variety in ecology, terrains and places of natural beauty spread across the country. Another factor is Indias emergence as a destination to avail world class medical facilities at competitive cost. Tourism is also a potentially large employment generator besides being a significant source of foreign exchange for the country. The deepening penetration of internet usage and smart phones in India has led to increased booking of hotels through online portals and applications in recent times. This is also expected to significantly enlarge the size of the Indian online hotel industry in the coming years. Travel and tourism are two of the largest industries in India, with a total contribution of about US$ 178 billion to the countrys GDP. The hotel industry in India is significantly under-served. Various policies are being introduced to promote the tourism and hospitality sectors to meet the demand of new tourists in the coming years. US $ 290.64 million was allocated to the Ministry of Tourism in the Union Budget 2023-24, as the sector holds huge opportunities for jobs and entrepreneurship for youth. According to World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), India is ranked 10th among 185 countries in terms of travel & tourisms total contribution to GDP in 2019. During 2023, contribution of travel & tourism to GDP was 9.1% of the total economy. In India, the industrys direct contribution to the GDP is expected to record an annual growth rate of 7-9% between 2019 and 2030. The Indian airline travel market was estimated at US$ 20 billion and is projected to double in size by FY27 due to improving airport infrastructure and growing access to passports. The Indian hotel market including domestic, inbound and outbound was estimated at US$ 32 billion in FY20 and is expected to reach US$ 52 billion by FY27, driven by the surging demand from travelers and sustained efforts of travel agents to boost the market. By 2028, international tourist arrivals are expected to reach 30.5 billion and generate revenue over US$ 59 billion. However, domestic tourists are expected to drive the growth, post pandemic. International hotel chains are increasing their presence in the country, and it will account for around 47% share in the tourism and hospitality sector of India. As per the Ministry of Tourism, Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in February 2024 were 10,02,664 with a positive growth rate of 15.81% as compared to 8,65,779 in February 2023. FTAs during the period January-February 2024 were 19,61,397 as compared to 17,33,939 in January-February, 2023.

India is the most digitally advanced traveler nation in terms of digital tools being used for planning, booking, and experiencing a journey. Indias rising middle class and increasing disposable income has supported the growth of domestic and outbound tourism. By 2028, Indian tourism and hospitality is expected to earn US$ 50.9 billion as visitor exports.

The travel market in India is projected to reach US$ 125 billion by FY27 from an estimated US$ 75 billion in FY20. The Indian airline travel market was estimated at ~US$ 20 billion and is projected to double in size by FY27 due to improving airport infrastructure and growing access to passports.

India is a large market for travel and tourism. It offers a diverse portfolio of niche tourism products - cruises, adventure, medical, wellness, sports, MICE, eco-tourism, film, rural and religious tourism. India has been recognized as a destination for spiritual tourism for domestic and international tourists.

Following the implementation of digital payment services in India, e-commerce has experienced significant growth, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic. According to the State of Indias Digital Economy (SIDE) Report, 2024, India is the third-largest digitalized country in the world, behind the US and China. India has the second largest global network of internet users. Recent estimates indicate that approximately 300 million Indians use UPI, making India the worlds second-largest digital payment system after China. Moreover, it is anticipated that the Union Budget FY 2023-24s emphasis on capital expenditure will stimulate private investment, increase job creation and overall consumer demand, and enhance Indias growth potential. Several measures and strategies have been implemented to facilitate the granting of credit to micro, small, and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs) and businesses. Accelerated digital transformation and increased demand for highspeed data, increased adoption of 5G services, along with the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and machine learning, would also significantly contribute to the digital empowerment of the nation. We have seen green shoots in private capital expenditure, mild increase in rural consumption, acceleration in services export and improved PMI in recent months.

Safety and Hygiene

Hygiene, cleanliness and the associated need for more safety and security are probably some of the most important factors and hotel industry trends of the year. The pandemic has ensured that cleanliness, which is standard in every hotel, came back into focus. In these challenging times, hygiene is simply a part of a carefree guest experience. Hotels should therefore do everything in their power to ensure that the guests enjoy a hygienic stay.

Hotels should accompany their guests at every step, from booking to arrival, and tell them what measures they have taken to ensure their safety. This is not primarily about cleaning more, as the hygiene standards in the hotel industry have always been high. It is about showing, saying, explaining, and illustrating to the guests exactly which steps are being carried out from beginning to the end.

Green and Sustainable Tourism

A focus on environmental sustainability isnt new, but the degree to which guests expect (and prefer) eco friendly products and services is. Todays traveler wants to stay at hotels that have integrated green practices in all aspects of their business. From physical changes to hotel buildings, like the addition of solar panels, to F&B menus with more vegetarian and vegan choices, its evident that these environmentally friendly trends are here to stay.

Sustainable tourism is now a new way of practicing tourism. Tourism plays an important role in the economy of most countries. The well-being of the host community became the priority instead of the tourists.

Sustainability has been one of the hotel industries trends for a number of years. Due to the coronavirus, environmental protection and sustainability have slipped into the background for a short time, as it initially seemed difficult to combine it with the new hygiene conditions.

Nevertheless, “green” tourism is still important for your potential guests. Protection of the environment is particularly important to Generation Z and the next generation.

Customization through Digitalization

A trend that will become more important than ever is customization. However, this does not necessarily mean in personal conversation. It is much more a matter of creating a unique and individual experience for the guest. In order for the stay to be extraordinary, however, it takes more than just basic standards such as free Wi-Fi or a bottle of free water in the room. Guests want to be excited, both digitally and personally.

Act Globally and Think Locally

In a world so connected by business and economic ties, it only makes sense that globalization would have implications in the hotel industry. As globalization drives incomes in countries around the world, more people can afford to travel, which means that hotels face opportunities and challenges that come with accommodating new travelers from different places. Along with this rising middle class, increased income inequality further distances the highest earners from the rest. Luxury travelers continue to have an appetite for over-the-top experiences. Like domestic travelers, International Guests are interested in local attractions and regional delicacies. Bring your surroundings to life and encourage your guests to become familiar with their local people.

In this context, it is necessary to stress the need for collaboration. Through cooperation, be it with regional farmers, local excursion destinations or with technology providers, you can create a network to meet the changing guest needs. In addition, this is the only way to create truly local experiences and at the same time generate synergy effects. Whole regions, guests and your wallet can benefit from more cooperation.

New concepts in our Industry

In addition to the classic hotel, a large number of new, alternative types of accommodation have developed on the market in recent years. Boarding houses, services apartments, co-living spaces for remote workers or single travelers are just a few examples of these alternatives.

Soon these will no longer be alternatives, but a part of the standard as well as classic hotels. Because one thing is clear, the longer hotels are empty, the more money is lost. And that is precisely why more and more experienced hoteliers are looking for creative ways to fill their hotel again and use the rooms for other purposes.

New Preferences

Smart Rooms -The internet of things is spreading not only into homes, but also into hotel rooms. From access to streaming services to a room key on your smartphone, the essential hotel amenities in a guestroom are becoming increasingly digital. Guests want concierge services or temperature controls at the push of a button (or tap of a finger), and voice-activated controls are expanding beyond simply asking Alexa to play your favorite song. These trends might sound futuristic now, but in a few years, guests will expect them. Many of these innovations require only minimal changes to a modern guestroom, so a forward-thinking hotelier can implement them quickly and efficiently.

Changing Workforce- While an increasingly digital world means that an employees tasks are changing, the workforce itself is changing too. These changes arent only in demographics, driven by the rise of Generation Z and a more global workforce, but also evident by a growing focus on safety, unionization, “gig” work, and human resources technology. Hoteliers must be cognizant to these changes in the workforce in order to hire effectively, reduce turnover, and keep employees safe and happy.

Desired travel destinations are also changing. Currently, international air travel and global luxury cruises do not belong to the wish lists of guests. Tourists are now looking increasingly for more regional and national experiences. In addition, the trend in the hospitality sector towards online bookings will continue. The uncertainty that currently prevails among guests when it comes to traveling has a significant impact on the travel destinations and travel arrangements. Last-minute trips and flexible cancellations conditions will also be increasingly popular in 2024. Similar to previous survey findings, around 60% of respondents agreed they would be willing to pay for flexibility with their accommodation booking. A preference for flexibility may be an enduring outcome of the pandemic as consumers, some who were perhaps short-changed due to travel disruption and cancellations during the pandemic, seek an extra layer of protection in a new age of travel.

Opportunities and Threats

Hoteliers are required to renew their IT structures, expand digital communication channels and integrate new technologies. Because all digital helpers from the digital guest directory to intelligent room controls and smart hotel systems, hotel apps and check-in terminals have one thing in common. It will help survive the pandemic and at the same time will open up new sale potential.

To implement these strategies, digital knowledge will be a necessity, as well as that of online marketing. Without this, it is becoming increasingly difficult for hoteliers to build a profitable business model. However, it is important to note that not every technical gimmick is suitable for every hotel and suits the clientele, hence we are looking together with our employees to see which digital helpers offer real added value for guests and really benefit the operation of our hotel units.

While considerable challenges lie ahead, the crisis also provides an unprecedented opportunity for transformation. It offers the possibility of rethinking tourism so as to leverage its impact on destinations and build more resilient communities and businesses through innovation, digitalization, sustainability and partnerships. Innovation and sustainability will be two key pillars of a recovery focused on building tourism back better and stronger. In a sector that employs 1 in 10 people globally, the goals of harnessing innovation and digitalization, embracing local values, fostering accessibility and creating decent jobs for all, especially for youth, women and the most vulnerable groups, should be at the forefront of that recovery.

Along with opportunities as mentioned, the present scenario has come with many threats.

The hospitality industry has undergone a seismic transformation since 2020. This period of change is set to continue through 2023 and 2024, with shifts in demographics and technology, and the post-pandemic transition to a new normal all playing decisive roles. The pandemic during the start of the year has disproportionately affected labor-intensive services sectors in India. Commercial air travel, tourism, catering, leisure, personal care and retail industries, manufacturing, trade and transportation—which typically employ large numbers of low- skilled workers—faced the largest job losses. Many of the jobs in these sectors cannot be performed remotely, making them vulnerable to lockdown and quarantine measures.

Employees in some (mostly higher-skilled) sectors have been able to work remotely from the relative safety of their homes, while others in occupations requiring personal contact with customers have either lost their jobs or have been compelled to expose themselves to potential infection to earn any income.

Its not getting any easier. Finding qualified people is a struggle at all levels for hotels and restaurants. Tech investment can make up for some of the gap, but also heightens the risk of cyber exposure. Meanwhile, business travel is still flagging and indoor mask mandates in many regions can serve as a flash point.

OPPORTUNITIES THREATS • Re-think business model • Economic environment: world recession, rising unemployment and jobs at risk, disposable income, uncertainty weighing on consumer and business confidence • Innovation and digitalization • Sustainability and sustainable-oriented segments (rural, nature, health) • Progress in adaptation plans in destinations & companies • Climate Change • Implementation of Lockdowns and travel restrictions • Utilizing Artificial Intelligence in customer support • Changing travel patterns

Segment-wise or Product-wise Performance

Your Company is in Hospitality sector and provides food and beverages and accommodation services to the customers. We have a single segment and the comparative performance of the Company has been detailed in the financial Statements for Financial Year 2023-24. Further details of the adequacy of internal controls and material developments in human resource are given in Directors Report which forms a part of this Annual Report.

Global and Domestic Outlook

The hospitality market size has grown strongly in recent years. The global hospitality market size is expected to grow from $4673 billion in 2023 to $4993.71 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in travel and tourism, cultural and social shifts, global events and pandemics, investment in infrastructure.

The hospitality market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $ 6189.59 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to sustainability initiatives, wellness tourism, flexible booking options, collaboration with local communities, health and safety standards. Major trends in the forecast period include personalization and AI, contactless technologies, technological advancements, personalized guest experiences, digital marketing and social media influence.

The hospitality market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global GDP growth reached 3.1% in 2024 and 3.2% in 2025 on account of greater-than-expected resilience in the United States and several large emerging market and developing economies. With disinflation and steady growth, the likelihood of a hard landing has receded, and risks to global growth are broadly balanced.

On the upside, faster disinflation could lead to further easing of financial conditions. Looser fiscal policy than necessary and then assumed in the projections could imply temporarily higher growth, but at the risk of a costlier adjustment later on. Stronger structural reform momentum could bolster productivity with positive cross-border spillovers. On the downside, new commodity price spikes from geopolitical shocks—including continued attacks in the Red Sea—and supply disruptions or more persistent underlying inflation could prolong tight monetary conditions. Deepening property sector woes in China or, elsewhere, a disruptive turn to tax hikes and spending cuts could also cause growth disappointments.

Risks to the global outlook are now broadly balanced. On the downside, new price spikes stemming from geopolitical tensions, including those from the war in Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza and Israel, could, along with persistent core inflation where labor markets are still tight, raise interest rate expectations and reduce asset prices. A divergence in disinflation speeds among major economies could also cause currency movements that put financial sectors under pressure. Monetary policy remains focused on aligning inflation with the target to pave the path for sustained growth in the medium-term.

Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Thus, stable economic growth is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Source - Hospitality Global Market Report 2024

World Economic Outlook

The baseline forecast is for the world economy to continue growing at 3.2 percent during 2024 and 2025, at the same pace as in 2023. A slight acceleration for advanced economies—where growth is expected to rise from 1.6 percent in 2023 to 1.7 percent in 2024 and 1.8 percent in 2025—will be offset by a modest slowdown in emerging market and developing economies from 4.3 percent in 2023 to 4.2 percent in both 2024 and 2025. The forecast for global growth five years from now—at 3.1 percent—is at its lowest in decades. Global inflation is forecast to decline steadily, from 6.8 percent in 2023 to 5.9 percent in 2024 and 4.5 percent in 2025, with advanced economies returning to their inflation targets sooner than emerging market and developing economies. Core inflation is generally projected to decline more gradually.

The global economy has been surprisingly resilient, despite significant central bank interest rate hikes to restore price stability.

In late 2023, headline inflation neared its prepandemic level in most economies for the first time since the start of the global inflation surge. In the last quarter of 2023, headline inflation for advanced economies was 2.3 percent on a quarter-over-quarter annualized basis, down from a peak of 9.5 percent in the second quarter of 2022. For emerging market and developing economies, inflation was 9.9 percent in the last quarter of 2023, down from a peak of 13.7 percent in the first quarter of 2022, but this average was driven by high inflation in a few countries; for the median emerging market and developing economy, inflation declined to 3.9 percent. This progress notwithstanding, inflation is not yet at target in most economies.

To counter rising inflation, major central banks have raised policy interest rates to levels estimated as restrictive. As a result, mortgage costs have increased and credit availability is generally tight, resulting in difficulties for firms refinancing their debt, rising corporate bankruptcies, and subdued business and residential investment in several economies. The commercial real estate sector, including office markets, is under especially strong pressure in some economies, with rising defaults and lower investment and valuations, reflecting the combined effects of higher borrowing costs and the shift toward remote work since the pandemic

Source-World Economic Outlook Update 2024

Indian Economy

The year in review the exports of both goods and services have been exceptionally strong in FY 2023-24. Imports also recovered strongly with recovery in domestic demand coupled with higher international commodity prices to grow in FY 2023-24. From the production side, gross value added (GVA) grew 6.5% YoY, which was in line with market expectations. Robust growth in manufacturing (11.6% YoY) and construction activities (9.5% YoY), along with a steady positive performance in services (7% YoY) kept economic activity strong. The contraction of 0.8% YoY in agriculture, however, weighed on the economy, with the sector contracting for the first time since 2019, which was partly expected as temporal rains impacted kharif crop production. Trade, Hotels, Transport, Communication and Broadcasting related services, constituting about a third of overall services grew by 6.5%. The Indian real estate market, which has proven to be inflation-proof, has shown a significant growth of 7% in FY 2023-24. Indias balance of payments remained in surplus throughout the past two years which has enabled the Reserve Bank of India to maintain a strong position in foreign currency reserves above US$ 600 billion.

In its Monetary Policy Report of April 2024, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected real GDP to grow at 7% in FY 2024-25. Several high frequency indicators viz. railway freight, GST collections, electricity demand, import of capital goods, etc. have displayed robust growth during 2023-24. There has been a significant rise in consumer optimism on the back of improved sentiments of the general economic situation. According to The Economist - April 25, 2024 edition, India, the worlds fastest growing big country, is expanding at an annual rate of 6-7%. New data show private-sector confidence at its highest since 2010. Already the fifth- largest economy, it may rank third by 2027, after America and China. Indias clout is showing up in new ways. American firms have 1.5m staff in India, more than in any other foreign country. Its stock market is the worlds fourth-most-valuable, while the aviation market ranks third. Indias purchases of Russian oil move global prices. Rising wealth means more geopolitical heft. After the Houthis disrupted the Suez Canal, India deployed ten warships in the Middle East.

The country is developing at a time of stagnating goods trade and factory automation. It therefore needs to pioneer a new model for growth. One pillar of this is familiar: a massive Programme of infrastructure that knits together a vast single market. India has 149 airports, double the number a decade ago, and is adding 10,000km of roads and 15gw of solar-energy capacity a year. Some of this infrastructure is intangible, including digital payments, modern capital markets and banks, and a unified digital tax system. All this allows firms to exploit national economies of scale.

A second, more novel pillar is services exports, which have reached 10% of GDP. Global trade in services is still growing and Indian it firms have marketed “global capability centers”—hubs that sell multinationals R&D and services such as law and accounting.

Further, RBI considered no change in Interest Rate.

(Source: Reserve Bank of India Monetary Policy Report - April 2024)

Risk Governance

We understand that effectively managing risk is critical to the execution of our strategic objectives. We strike a balance between managing potential risks and seizing emerging opportunities to achieve excellence, both operationally and financially. To fulfil the Groups strategic aims, we are embedding a culture of proactive risk management by supporting acceptable and monitored risk-taking.

The number of risks that our sector is dealing with is on the rise. Hospitality sector faces a variety of potential risks that hotels need to contend with, particularly as they deal with an influx of both leisure and business travelers. Rapidly changing customer demands and a boom in guest-facing connected technologies are among the factors changing the risk landscape for hospitality companies. Following are risk identified and steps taken to mitigate them:

1. Business slowdown, Inadequate growth:

Risk of business slowdown, inadequate growth and negative returns has been increased. Especially our industry has been the most affected one which has turned the growth chart downwards. We have identified four steps—

• next-generation talent models,

• data-driven decision making,

• customer loyalty, and

• operational flexibility and responsiveness to map out the kind of readiness thats likely to help our business even in a coming downturn. Whats left to determine is the path from theory to action which we are working on.

2. Cyber Security - Data Privacy:

Cybersecurity has been a big concern for a number of sectors, but the hospitality business is more focused on preventing data and identify theft. A security breach has huge ramifications. At the very least, businesses are required to contact other guests (past and present) and inform them that their data may have been compromised. This alone can be costly and may also lead to brand damage. If stolen data is used by fraudsters, the businesses may face liability claims for failure to protect data and maintain reasonable safeguards. As more hospitality and travel companies use digital systems to automate tasks and manage their data, we are identifying the potential risks and putting all efforts to bring their solution to the table.

3. Inadequate Compliances:

As the regulations proliferate and stakeholder expectations increase, organizations are exposed to a greater degree of compliance risk than ever before. Specifically, compliance risk is the threat posed to a companys financial, organizational, or reputational standing resulting from violations of laws, regulations, codes of conduct, or organizational standards of practice. Since the array of potential compliance risks facing an organization is typically very complex, we are adopting an effective framework which outlines and organizes the elements of an effective risk mitigation strategy that can be applied to each compliance risk domain.

4. Guest behavior:

In hospitality industry, Guests represent the fuel, without guests and travelers, our business wouldnt make any money. However, guests can also potentially be the biggest threats - both directly and indirectly - to profitability. Lawsuits from people who are injured or damage to guestrooms can represent a big risk to the bottom line. We have internal controls in place to handle guest destruction and ensure travelers safety during their stay. Small things, such as closer management of property and resources, helps in preventing incidents like this from happening in the first place.

5. Staff:

Staff is another critical risk. During the pandemic, many employees were rooted in their jobs because it was so difficult to find work elsewhere. As the situation improves, staff will have more options both in and outside the industry. This means hotels are at greater risk of having their key personnel poached by their competitors. Hiring and retraining are options, but they come with additional expenses.

We need to address any demographic, wage level and worker satisfaction issues to ensure that our staff remains motivated and content. New retention plans and innovative strategies help in keeping employees engaged. At the same time, we ensure that our employees arent actively working against us. Property theft is a big issue at many hospitality companies, given the number of amenities they deal with on a daily basis. While a stolen towel might not seem like much, theft adds up over the course of the year.

6. Branding:

As the hotel industry has consolidated, operators brands have expanded into a vast number of territories, and are often instantly recognizable to customers. Therefore, it is of vital importance to operators that the brand is protected in every unit. Hence, we ensure that high and consistent standards are maintained throughout all locations, which is challenging due to the geographical distance separating each establishment. We reduce this risk by establishing strong brand guidelines which are communicated effectively to staff in all Units.

Brand protection may equally involve the need to enforce intellectual property rights. Any infringement by an inferior brand may affect customers perception of our brand. Hence, we ensure that all rights are appropriately registered and regular intellectual property audits are carried out, if standards are not maintained.

Government Initiatives

The Indian Government has realised the countrys potential in the tourism industry and has taken several steps to make India a global tourism hub. Some of the major initiatives planned by the Government of India to boost the tourism and hospitality sector of India are as follows:

• US $ 290.64 million was allocated to the Ministry of Tourism in the Union Budget 2023-24, as the sector holds huge opportunities for jobs and entrepreneurship for youth.

• Under the Union Budget 2023-24, an outlay of US $ 170.85 million has been allocated for the Swadesh Darshan Scheme.

• 68 destinations/sites have been identified in 30 states/UTs for development under the National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) Scheme and an amount of US $ 30.25 million has been allocated for the holistic development of selected pilgrimage destinations in the country.

• The Government of India has identified 78 Lighthouses in the country as centres of tourism along its coastal belt which are in the first phase of Public Private Partnership (PPP).

• Financial assistance has been provided to the State Governments/UTs for organizing fairs/festivals & tourism related events under Domestic Promotion & Publicity including Hospitality (DPPH) Scheme.

• Providing facility of e-Visa for 7 sub-categories i.e. e-Tourist Visa, e-Business Visa, e-Medical Visa, e-Medical Attendant Visa, e-Conference Visa, e-Ayush Visa and e-Ayush Attendant Visa for the nationals of 167 countries.

• Ministry of Tourism is running Pan-India Incredible India Tourist Facilitator (IITF) Certification Program, a digital initiative that aims at creating an Online learning platform with the objective of creating a pool of well trained and professional Tourist Facilitators/Guides across the country and generating employment opportunities at local level.

• The National Integrated Database of Hospitality Industry (NIDHI) is a technology driven system, which is to facilitate digitalization and promote ease of doing business for hospitality & tourism sector. This initiative has been upgraded as NIDHI+ to have more inclusivity, that is, of not only Accommodation Units, but also Travel Agents, Tour Operators, Tourist Transport Operators, Food & Beverage Units, Online Travel Aggregators, Convention Centres and Tourist Facilitators.

Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy

The Company has in place a system of internal controls, with documented procedures covering all functions in the hotel operating units. System of Internal Controls are designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the effectiveness and efficiency of operations, the adequacy of safeguards for assets, the reliability of financial controls, and compliance with applicable laws and regulations. The Company has a systematic process and well- defined roles and responsibilities for people at different hierarchical levels.

Discussion on Financial Performance with respect to Operational Performance

• The Companys Total Revenue was Rs. 11,646.28 Lakhs in 2023-24 as compared to Rs. 14,173.69 Lakhs in the previous year, a decrease of about 17.83%.

• Earnings Before Interest, Depreciation, Taxes, Amortizations and Exceptional Items (EBIDTA) was Rs. 4,187.12 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 5,989.07 Lakhs, a decrease of about 30.09%.

• Profit before Tax was 2,306.05 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 4,202.09 Lakhs in the previous year, a decrease of about 45.12%.

• The Net Profit after tax for the year was Rs. 1,821.41 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 2,939.42 Lakhs in the previous year, a decrease of about 38.04%.

• Total comprehensive income was 1,789.84 Lakhs as against Rs. 2,940.47 Lakhs in the previous year, a decrease of about 39.13%.

• The Cash and cash equivalent as at 31st March, 2024 was Rs. 269.79 Lakhs as against Rs. 189.50 Lakhs in the previous year, an increase of about 42.37%.

• The Company continuously trying to improve the cash flow by applying the various techniques as lease instead of buying of the property, improving inventory management, improvement in debtors ageing and encouragement to electronic payments etc.

• The Company and the Hotels have taken various initiatives to protect the Health and Safety of Guests and Employees. All precautions based on World Health Organization Guidelines and directions of the Central and State Governments have been implemented and are being strictly adhered to.

• The detailed Financial and Operational Performance present in notes to accounts for the financial year 202324 which forms a part of this Annual Report.

Material developments in Human Resources/Industrial Relations front, including number of people employed

The Company believes that its intrinsic strength is its people. Your Company strongly believes that human capital is the greatest asset and key differentiator. The Company has always paid special attention to recruitment and development of all categories of staff. The Company is committed to adhere to the highest standards of ethical, moral and legal conduct of business operations. The Company enjoys harmonious relationship with its employees. The total number of people employed by the Company was 557.

Details of Changes in Key Financial Ratio & Return on Net Worth

The key financial ratios of the Company where there has been significant change (25% or more) and change in Return on Net Worth are summarized below along with detailed explanation: