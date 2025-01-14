Board Meeting 14 Jan 2025 9 Jan 2025

SAYAJI HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal of fund raising by issue of Equity Shares through Rights Issue. Outcome of Board Meeting Approval of the proposal of fund raising by issue of Equity Shares through Rights Issue. Intimation of Right Issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.01.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

SAYAJI HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

SAYAJI HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

SAYAJI HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st March 2024 Notice of 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) Boards Report Management Discussion and Analysis Report and Corporate Governance Report along with annexures for the year ended 31st March 2024 Fixation of Cut-off date for determination of eligibility of the members to receive the notice of Annual General Meeting Shifting of Registered Office of the Company from one State to another State Any other matters thereto. Outcome of the Board Meeting Intimation of re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 29 Mar 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024