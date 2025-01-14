iifl-logo-icon 1
Sayaji Hotels Ltd Board Meeting

138.7
(-0.20%)
Jan 16, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Sayaji Hotels CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Jan 20259 Jan 2025
SAYAJI HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal of fund raising by issue of Equity Shares through Rights Issue. Outcome of Board Meeting Approval of the proposal of fund raising by issue of Equity Shares through Rights Issue. Intimation of Right Issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.01.2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
SAYAJI HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
SAYAJI HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
SAYAJI HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st March 2024 Notice of 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) Boards Report Management Discussion and Analysis Report and Corporate Governance Report along with annexures for the year ended 31st March 2024 Fixation of Cut-off date for determination of eligibility of the members to receive the notice of Annual General Meeting Shifting of Registered Office of the Company from one State to another State Any other matters thereto. Outcome of the Board Meeting Intimation of re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting29 Mar 202429 Mar 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting9 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
SAYAJI HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

