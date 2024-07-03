Sayaji Hotels Ltd Summary

Sayaji Hotels Ltd (SHL) was incorporated in Apr.82 as a private limited company as Monali Land & Housing Company Pvt Ltd which was converted into a public limited company in Apr.87 and commenced its operations in Jan.90. It was promoted by Razak D Dhanani. Other group companies include M P Agra Fertilisers and Welterman International. The company came out with a rights issue in Jan.95 at a premium of Rs 20 aggregating Rs 3.27 cr to part-finance the setting up of a three-star hotel in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, (total cost : Rs 12.35 cr). SHL is in the hotel industry and has hotels at various locations such as Vadodara and Gandhidham. The company hotel projects are at business centres like Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Bhopal and other places. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, operating & managing hotels. Apart from the hotel industry, it decided to diversify into the financial and power sectors, The expansion of its Hotel at Gandhidham with 18 rooms stands completed during 1998-99 and has upgradation and refurbishment at Baroda is completed. The Indore Hotel undertaking, by addition of 88 rooms was transferred to a wholly owned subsidiary company and will proceed further after obtaining approval from the shareholders. The company had privately placed 5,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each on private placement/preferential basis during the year under review.During FY 2003-04, there was construction of 32 rooms at Indore Project; construction and commissioning of 44 rooms at Indore Projct in 2004-05; the State of Art Quorum Lounge was commissioned during the year 2005-06.The Company started a chain of restaurants with commencement of operation at Bandra (Mumbai), Indra Nager (Bangalore), and Hyderabad in 2006-07. It commenced Construction of Hotel project at Pune in August, 2006. It started 5 restaurants with operation at Bandra (Mumbai), Indra Nager (Bangalore), Hyderabad, Kormangala ( Bangalore) and Gurgaon (Haryana). The company has also started Restaurants in different parts of the Country such as New Delhi-Janakpuri, T. Nagar Chennai, Chandigarh and Lucknow in the financial year 2007-08. The Company launched the first phase of its Pune Hotel on March 28, 2009. Further, it launched the Final phase of its Pune hotel comprising of 243 rooms during 2010. In the hotel segment, the company has undertaken various expansion projects which inter alia include setting up a business Hotel in Indore comprising of 160 rooms under its subsidiary Company Malwa Hospitality Pvt. Ltd during 2011-12. The Company, through its subsidiary i.e. Barbeque - Nation Hospitality Limited opened 12 more restaurants during 2013. The Company increased its stake in Aries Hotels Pvt. Ltd., an associate, and resultantly it became a subsidiary with effect from 31.03.2014. During 2013-14, the Company upgraded 2 Floors of its Hotel at Indore, incurring Rs. 5.30 Crore. It renewed various mini banquet halls of the hotel, it launched Bhopal Unit in 2014-15.The Company during 2016, had incorporated a wholly owned Subsidiary named as Sayaji Housekeeping Services Limited. It renovated one floor of the hotel, some banquet halls and constructed of a large kitchen and other sports amenities. The construction of the Amber Convention Centre at Indore (M.P.) was completed during 2016-17. The Company started operations in the City of Raipur, Chhattisgarh in April, 2017.The Company launched one more 4 Star hotel in the Vadodara City under the Sayaji brand. The existing hotel at Vadodara City was re-branded in the name of Effotel during the year 2017-18. Further, it renovated Effotel - Vadodara property completely, which increased the rooms from 53 to 89. Private dining room were decreased from 3 to 2 and Restaurants were decreased from 3 to 1 in FY 2018-19. The Company restarted the operation of hotels post lifting of the curbs in 2019-20. It further renovated 2 floors of the Pune Hotel and Indore Hotel each and upgraded its amenities and facilities.In 2020-21, it extended the existing Bhopal property by adding 30 rooms. In 2021-22, the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement between the Company, Ahilya Hotels Limited, Sayaji Hotels (Indore) Limited [Formerly known as Sayaji Hotels (Vadodara) Limited], Sayaji Hotels (Pune) Limited and Sayaji Hotels Management Limited was approved and sanctioned, which provided for amalgamation of Ahilya Hotels Limited into the Company on a going concern basis. ii) Demerger, transfer and vesting of the Demerged Undertakings from Company to o Sayaji Hotels (Indore) Limited [Formerly known as Sayaji Hotels (Vadodara) Limited)] and Sayaji Hotels (Pune) Limited and iii) amalgamation of Sayaji Hotels Management Limited into Company on a going concern basis. Resulting to the above conditions, the said Scheme of Arrangement was made effective on 1st August, 2023. As consideration of the Amalgamation, the Company allotted 24,54,977 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to the shareholders of Ahilya Hotels Limited on 28th July, 2023. Since Sayaji Hotels Management Limited was a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, there were no issue of shares as consideration for the amalgamation of Transferor Company 2 with the Company in terms of the Scheme. Sayaji Hotels (Indore) Limited and Sayaji Hotels (Pune) Limited had allotted 30,46,605 Equity Shares and 8 Preference Shares each to the shareholders of the Company as per the said Scheme approved on 5 September, 2023.