Blue Coast Hotels Ltd Share Price

20
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:49:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open20
  • Day's High20
  • 52 Wk High19.05
  • Prev. Close19.05
  • Day's Low20
  • 52 Wk Low 5
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-31.37
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25.5
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Blue Coast Hotels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

20

Prev. Close

19.05

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

20

Day's Low

20

52 Week's High

19.05

52 Week's Low

5

Book Value

-31.37

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25.5

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Blue Coast Hotels Ltd Corporate Action

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Blue Coast Hotels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Blue Coast Hotels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:08 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.38%

Non-Promoter- 33.61%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Blue Coast Hotels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.75

12.75

12.75

12.75

Preference Capital

37.35

41.5

41.5

41.5

Reserves

-136.22

-128.91

-121.77

-118.37

Net Worth

-86.12

-74.66

-67.52

-64.12

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

134.89

132.65

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

1.68

14.91

Raw materials

0

0

-19

-27.1

As % of sales

0

0

14.08

20.43

Employee costs

-0.44

-0.37

-25.29

-25.99

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-14.27

-21.32

-1.65

-10.78

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.11

-6.74

-6.63

Tax paid

0

0

0

0.61

Working capital

-10.02

11.56

-36.21

116.28

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

1.68

14.91

Op profit growth

-41.16

-161.43

19.34

-18.92

EBIT growth

-41.04

-175.92

26.3

-23.57

Net profit growth

-33.05

1,187.3

-83.72

-301.99

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.63

0.39

0.84

0.08

0.1

Blue Coast Hotels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

872.45

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.35

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

992.75

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

159.02

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.75

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Blue Coast Hotels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

V M Kaul

Independent Director

Praveen Kumar Dutt

Whole-time Director

Kushal Suri

Director

Anju Suri

Director

Manujendu Sarker

Independent Director

Vijay Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kapila Kandel

Additional Director

Bhupender Raj Wadhwa

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Blue Coast Hotels Ltd

Summary

Blue Coast Hotels Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on July 27, 1992 in Delhi and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on September 7, 1992. The Company name was changed from Blue Coast Hotels and Resorts Ltd to Blue Coast Hotels Ltd with effect from October 29, 2009. The Company is presently engaged in Hotel and owns Park Hyatt Goa Resort & Spa located in the State of Goa. Park Hyatt Goa Resort and Spa is known as one of the Indias finest luxury beach resort and spa providing a distinct product and personalized service in an environment truly committed to guests. The Company forayed into the Hospitality sector in 1996. Blue Coast Hotels as an Asset Manager oversees assets that are owned. Duties include implementation, negotiation and monitoring asset programs. During fiscal 2011, Park Hyatt Goa Resort & Spa had an average occupancy of 77%. The Company was engaged into the hotel business till 19.09.2018 and no operating activities were carried out during the year. In 2019, the Company handed over its sole operational asset Park Hyatt Goa Resort & Spa to ITC Limited as a going concern with order of Honble Supreme Court of India, dated September 19, 2018. As an Asset Manager, abilities are demonstrated in the areas of asset enhancement, financial results, goal driven in fast paced environment, analysis of property efficiencies and identifying opportunities for improved performance. Blue Coast Group has authentic hands on experience and track re
Company FAQs

What is the Blue Coast Hotels Ltd share price today?

The Blue Coast Hotels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹20 today.

What is the Market Cap of Blue Coast Hotels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Blue Coast Hotels Ltd is ₹25.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Blue Coast Hotels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Blue Coast Hotels Ltd is 0 and -0.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Blue Coast Hotels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Blue Coast Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Blue Coast Hotels Ltd is ₹5 and ₹19.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Blue Coast Hotels Ltd?

Blue Coast Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.90%, 3 Years at 42.02%, 1 Year at 231.30%, 6 Month at 106.84%, 3 Month at 81.26% and 1 Month at 96.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Blue Coast Hotels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Blue Coast Hotels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.38 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.62 %

