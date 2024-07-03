SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹20
Prev. Close₹19.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹20
Day's Low₹20
52 Week's High₹19.05
52 Week's Low₹5
Book Value₹-31.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25.5
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.75
12.75
12.75
12.75
Preference Capital
37.35
41.5
41.5
41.5
Reserves
-136.22
-128.91
-121.77
-118.37
Net Worth
-86.12
-74.66
-67.52
-64.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
134.89
132.65
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
1.68
14.91
Raw materials
0
0
-19
-27.1
As % of sales
0
0
14.08
20.43
Employee costs
-0.44
-0.37
-25.29
-25.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-14.27
-21.32
-1.65
-10.78
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.11
-6.74
-6.63
Tax paid
0
0
0
0.61
Working capital
-10.02
11.56
-36.21
116.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
1.68
14.91
Op profit growth
-41.16
-161.43
19.34
-18.92
EBIT growth
-41.04
-175.92
26.3
-23.57
Net profit growth
-33.05
1,187.3
-83.72
-301.99
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.63
0.39
0.84
0.08
0.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
872.45
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.35
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
992.75
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
159.02
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.75
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
V M Kaul
Independent Director
Praveen Kumar Dutt
Whole-time Director
Kushal Suri
Director
Anju Suri
Director
Manujendu Sarker
Independent Director
Vijay Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kapila Kandel
Additional Director
Bhupender Raj Wadhwa
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Blue Coast Hotels Ltd
Summary
Blue Coast Hotels Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on July 27, 1992 in Delhi and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on September 7, 1992. The Company name was changed from Blue Coast Hotels and Resorts Ltd to Blue Coast Hotels Ltd with effect from October 29, 2009. The Company is presently engaged in Hotel and owns Park Hyatt Goa Resort & Spa located in the State of Goa. Park Hyatt Goa Resort and Spa is known as one of the Indias finest luxury beach resort and spa providing a distinct product and personalized service in an environment truly committed to guests. The Company forayed into the Hospitality sector in 1996. Blue Coast Hotels as an Asset Manager oversees assets that are owned. Duties include implementation, negotiation and monitoring asset programs. During fiscal 2011, Park Hyatt Goa Resort & Spa had an average occupancy of 77%. The Company was engaged into the hotel business till 19.09.2018 and no operating activities were carried out during the year. In 2019, the Company handed over its sole operational asset Park Hyatt Goa Resort & Spa to ITC Limited as a going concern with order of Honble Supreme Court of India, dated September 19, 2018. As an Asset Manager, abilities are demonstrated in the areas of asset enhancement, financial results, goal driven in fast paced environment, analysis of property efficiencies and identifying opportunities for improved performance. Blue Coast Group has authentic hands on experience and track re
Read More
The Blue Coast Hotels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹20 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Blue Coast Hotels Ltd is ₹25.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Blue Coast Hotels Ltd is 0 and -0.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Blue Coast Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Blue Coast Hotels Ltd is ₹5 and ₹19.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Blue Coast Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.90%, 3 Years at 42.02%, 1 Year at 231.30%, 6 Month at 106.84%, 3 Month at 81.26% and 1 Month at 96.80%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.