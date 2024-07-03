Summary

Blue Coast Hotels Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on July 27, 1992 in Delhi and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on September 7, 1992. The Company name was changed from Blue Coast Hotels and Resorts Ltd to Blue Coast Hotels Ltd with effect from October 29, 2009. The Company is presently engaged in Hotel and owns Park Hyatt Goa Resort & Spa located in the State of Goa. Park Hyatt Goa Resort and Spa is known as one of the Indias finest luxury beach resort and spa providing a distinct product and personalized service in an environment truly committed to guests. The Company forayed into the Hospitality sector in 1996. Blue Coast Hotels as an Asset Manager oversees assets that are owned. Duties include implementation, negotiation and monitoring asset programs. During fiscal 2011, Park Hyatt Goa Resort & Spa had an average occupancy of 77%. The Company was engaged into the hotel business till 19.09.2018 and no operating activities were carried out during the year. In 2019, the Company handed over its sole operational asset Park Hyatt Goa Resort & Spa to ITC Limited as a going concern with order of Honble Supreme Court of India, dated September 19, 2018. As an Asset Manager, abilities are demonstrated in the areas of asset enhancement, financial results, goal driven in fast paced environment, analysis of property efficiencies and identifying opportunities for improved performance. Blue Coast Group has authentic hands on experience and track re

