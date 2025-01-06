iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Blue Coast Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

20
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Blue Coast Hotels Ltd

Blu.Coast Hotel. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-14.27

-21.32

-1.65

-10.78

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.11

-6.74

-6.63

Tax paid

0

0

0

0.61

Working capital

-10.02

11.56

-36.21

116.28

Other operating items

Operating

-24.39

-9.86

-44.61

99.47

Capital expenditure

0

-264.19

2.66

4.27

Free cash flow

-24.39

-274.05

-41.94

103.74

Equity raised

-208.19

28.79

268.69

141.02

Investing

0

-231.09

-2.48

2.5

Financing

148.91

361.19

615.15

530.87

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-83.68

-115.16

839.41

778.13

Blu.Coast Hotel. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Blue Coast Hotels Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.