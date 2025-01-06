Blue Coast Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-14.27
-21.32
-1.65
-10.78
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.11
-6.74
-6.63
Tax paid
0
0
0
0.61
Working capital
-10.02
11.56
-36.21
116.28
Other operating items
Operating
-24.39
-9.86
-44.61
99.47
Capital expenditure
0
-264.19
2.66
4.27
Free cash flow
-24.39
-274.05
-41.94
103.74
Equity raised
-208.19
28.79
268.69
141.02
Investing
0
-231.09
-2.48
2.5
Financing
148.91
361.19
615.15
530.87
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-83.68
-115.16
839.41
778.13
