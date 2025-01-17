iifl-logo-icon 1
Blue Coast Hotels Ltd Key Ratios

24.4
(1.29%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

1.68

14.82

Op profit growth

-48.67

-170.55

19.35

-19.16

EBIT growth

-48.56

-187.18

26.32

-23.55

Net profit growth

-40.11

1,336.94

-83.69

-302.62

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

20.7

17.63

EBIT margin

0

0

16.76

13.49

Net profit margin

0

0

-1.23

-7.67

RoCE

-65.37

-7.03

4.19

3.36

RoNW

5.98

-10.58

-0.28

-2.13

RoA

-23.02

-2.12

-0.07

-0.47

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-11.21

-18.72

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-11.29

-18.8

-6.59

-13.18

Book value per share

-52.42

-41.22

129.59

98.92

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.48

-0.42

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.48

-0.42

-17.59

-9.85

P/B

-0.06

-0.1

1.19

1.31

EV/EBIDTA

-8.27

-4.22

14.59

19.68

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

-5.66

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

28.8

21.13

Inventory days

0

0

6.77

22.57

Creditor days

-29.77

-101.33

-32.41

-33.85

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

2.44

4.75

-0.93

-0.62

Net debt / equity

-1.13

-1.38

1.69

2.51

Net debt / op. profit

-7.52

-3.69

10.04

13.55

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-14.08

-20.43

Employee costs

0

0

-18.75

-19.59

Other costs

0

0

-46.45

-42.33

