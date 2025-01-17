Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
1.68
14.82
Op profit growth
-48.67
-170.55
19.35
-19.16
EBIT growth
-48.56
-187.18
26.32
-23.55
Net profit growth
-40.11
1,336.94
-83.69
-302.62
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
20.7
17.63
EBIT margin
0
0
16.76
13.49
Net profit margin
0
0
-1.23
-7.67
RoCE
-65.37
-7.03
4.19
3.36
RoNW
5.98
-10.58
-0.28
-2.13
RoA
-23.02
-2.12
-0.07
-0.47
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-11.21
-18.72
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-11.29
-18.8
-6.59
-13.18
Book value per share
-52.42
-41.22
129.59
98.92
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.48
-0.42
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.48
-0.42
-17.59
-9.85
P/B
-0.06
-0.1
1.19
1.31
EV/EBIDTA
-8.27
-4.22
14.59
19.68
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
-5.66
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
28.8
21.13
Inventory days
0
0
6.77
22.57
Creditor days
-29.77
-101.33
-32.41
-33.85
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
2.44
4.75
-0.93
-0.62
Net debt / equity
-1.13
-1.38
1.69
2.51
Net debt / op. profit
-7.52
-3.69
10.04
13.55
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
-14.08
-20.43
Employee costs
0
0
-18.75
-19.59
Other costs
0
0
-46.45
-42.33
