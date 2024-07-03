Blue Coast Hotels Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.36
0.04
0.83
0
0.1
Total Income
0.36
0.04
0.83
0
0.1
Total Expenditure
0.96
1.2
0.95
0.93
1.2
PBIDT
-0.61
-1.16
-0.13
-0.93
-1.11
Interest
3.11
3.11
3.11
3.11
3.11
PBDT
-3.72
-4.27
-3.24
-4.04
-4.22
Depreciation
0.07
0.07
0.08
0.08
0.08
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-3.78
-4.34
-3.32
-4.12
-4.3
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-3.78
-4.34
-3.32
-4.12
-4.3
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-3.78
-4.34
-3.32
-4.12
-4.3
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.97
-3.41
-2.6
-3.23
-2.36
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.75
12.75
12.75
12.75
12.75
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PBDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PATM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.