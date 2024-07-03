iifl-logo-icon 1
Blue Coast Hotels Ltd Nine Monthly Results

21.42
(2.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:15:27 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.36

0.04

0.83

0

0.1

Total Income

0.36

0.04

0.83

0

0.1

Total Expenditure

0.96

1.2

0.95

0.93

1.2

PBIDT

-0.61

-1.16

-0.13

-0.93

-1.11

Interest

3.11

3.11

3.11

3.11

3.11

PBDT

-3.72

-4.27

-3.24

-4.04

-4.22

Depreciation

0.07

0.07

0.08

0.08

0.08

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-3.78

-4.34

-3.32

-4.12

-4.3

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-3.78

-4.34

-3.32

-4.12

-4.3

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-3.78

-4.34

-3.32

-4.12

-4.3

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.97

-3.41

-2.6

-3.23

-2.36

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.75

12.75

12.75

12.75

12.75

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PBDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PATM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

