Blue Coast Hotels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

21
(5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:54:51 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Blue Coast Hotels Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

134.89

132.65

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

1.68

14.91

Raw materials

0

0

-19

-27.1

As % of sales

0

0

14.08

20.43

Employee costs

-0.44

-0.37

-25.29

-25.99

As % of sales

0

0

18.75

19.59

Other costs

-9.64

-16.78

-62.66

-56.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

46.45

42.33

Operating profit

-10.09

-17.15

27.93

23.4

OPM

0

0

20.7

17.64

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.11

-6.74

-6.63

Interest expense

-4.15

-4.15

-24.27

-28.69

Other income

0.07

0.09

1.43

1.13

Profit before tax

-14.27

-21.32

-1.65

-10.78

Taxes

0

0

0

0.61

Tax rate

0

0

0

-5.66

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-14.27

-21.31

-1.65

-10.17

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-14.27

-21.31

-1.65

-10.17

yoy growth (%)

-33.05

1,187.3

-83.72

-301.99

NPM

0

0

-1.22

-7.67

QUICKLINKS FOR Blue Coast Hotels Ltd

