|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
134.89
132.65
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
1.68
14.91
Raw materials
0
0
-19
-27.1
As % of sales
0
0
14.08
20.43
Employee costs
-0.44
-0.37
-25.29
-25.99
As % of sales
0
0
18.75
19.59
Other costs
-9.64
-16.78
-62.66
-56.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
46.45
42.33
Operating profit
-10.09
-17.15
27.93
23.4
OPM
0
0
20.7
17.64
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.11
-6.74
-6.63
Interest expense
-4.15
-4.15
-24.27
-28.69
Other income
0.07
0.09
1.43
1.13
Profit before tax
-14.27
-21.32
-1.65
-10.78
Taxes
0
0
0
0.61
Tax rate
0
0
0
-5.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-14.27
-21.31
-1.65
-10.17
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-14.27
-21.31
-1.65
-10.17
yoy growth (%)
-33.05
1,187.3
-83.72
-301.99
NPM
0
0
-1.22
-7.67
