Blue Coast Hotels Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
84.79
0.1
0.27
0.07
0.04
Total Income
84.79
0.1
0.27
0.07
0.04
Total Expenditure
0.64
0.33
0.31
0.38
0.3
PBIDT
84.16
-0.23
-0.04
-0.31
-0.26
Interest
-0.64
1.04
1.04
1.04
1.04
PBDT
84.8
-1.27
-1.07
-1.34
-1.3
Depreciation
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.02
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
2.44
0
-0.02
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
84.77
-1.29
-3.53
-1.37
-1.3
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
84.77
-1.29
-3.53
-1.37
-1.3
Extra-ordinary Items
84.54
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.22
-1.29
-3.53
-1.37
-1.3
EPS (Unit Curr.)
66.41
-0.78
-2.77
-1.07
-1.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.75
12.75
12.75
12.75
12.75
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PBDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PATM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.