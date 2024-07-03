iifl-logo-icon 1
Blue Coast Hotels Ltd Quarterly Results

21
(5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

84.79

0.1

0.27

0.07

0.04

Total Income

84.79

0.1

0.27

0.07

0.04

Total Expenditure

0.64

0.33

0.31

0.38

0.3

PBIDT

84.16

-0.23

-0.04

-0.31

-0.26

Interest

-0.64

1.04

1.04

1.04

1.04

PBDT

84.8

-1.27

-1.07

-1.34

-1.3

Depreciation

0.02

0.02

0.03

0.02

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

2.44

0

-0.02

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

84.77

-1.29

-3.53

-1.37

-1.3

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

84.77

-1.29

-3.53

-1.37

-1.3

Extra-ordinary Items

84.54

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.22

-1.29

-3.53

-1.37

-1.3

EPS (Unit Curr.)

66.41

-0.78

-2.77

-1.07

-1.02

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.75

12.75

12.75

12.75

12.75

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PBDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PATM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

