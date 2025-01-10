iifl-logo-icon 1
Blue Coast Hotels Ltd Balance Sheet

22.27
(1.97%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:15:25 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.75

12.75

12.75

12.75

Preference Capital

37.35

41.5

41.5

41.5

Reserves

-136.22

-128.91

-121.77

-118.37

Net Worth

-86.12

-74.66

-67.52

-64.12

Minority Interest

Debt

93.13

85.08

81.43

77.28

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

7

10.42

13.91

13.16

Fixed Assets

0.41

0.5

0.66

0.75

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.95

0.31

0.31

0.31

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4.55

8.73

12.08

10.9

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

4.79

9.15

12.93

12.21

Sundry Creditors

-0.17

-0.27

-0.66

-0.94

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.07

-0.15

-0.19

-0.37

Cash

1.1

0.89

0.87

1.21

Total Assets

7.01

10.43

13.92

13.17

