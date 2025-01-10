Blue Coast Hotels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.75
12.75
12.75
12.75
Preference Capital
37.35
41.5
41.5
41.5
Reserves
-136.22
-128.91
-121.77
-118.37
Net Worth
-86.12
-74.66
-67.52
-64.12
Minority Interest
Debt
93.13
85.08
81.43
77.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7
10.42
13.91
13.16
Fixed Assets
0.41
0.5
0.66
0.75
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.95
0.31
0.31
0.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.55
8.73
12.08
10.9
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
4.79
9.15
12.93
12.21
Sundry Creditors
-0.17
-0.27
-0.66
-0.94
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.07
-0.15
-0.19
-0.37
Cash
1.1
0.89
0.87
1.21
Total Assets
7.01
10.43
13.92
13.17
