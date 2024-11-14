Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

BLUE COAST HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. 2. Conversion of 693110 redeemable preference shares into 693110 compulsorily convertible preference shares. 3. Conversion of 189200 compulsorily convertible preference shares into 1892000 equity shares. Blue Coast Hotels Limited here by inform exchange regarding the outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

BLUE COAST HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The variation/alteration of rights of existing redeemable preference shares (RPS). BLUE COAST HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the respective item listed in the original notice. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024) Dear Sir, Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (LODR), we hereby inform you the outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. Tuesday, September 03, 2024 (commenced at 01:00 P.M. and concluded at 03:45 P.M.), (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)

BLUE COAST HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a. Un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. b. Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company. c. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company. Further in continuation of our letter dated 28th June 2024 captioned Closure of Trading Window it is hereby informed that the trading window of the Company for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed for Designated Persons till forty-eight hours after the information becomes generally available to the public. Blue Coast Hotels Limited hereby inform exchange about the approval of un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the quarter ended June 30, 2024 by Board of Directors in their meeting held on July 23, 2024 Blue Coast Hotels Limited hereby inform exchange about Appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.07.2024)

BLUE COAST HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting of Blue Coast Hotels Limited held on May 28 2024. wherein the Board inter alia, considered and approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (Financial Results) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. Audited standalone and consolidated financial result for quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024 along with respective auditors report and unmodified declaration thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

BLUE COAST HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and evaluate the variation/alteration of preference shareholders rights by converting said unlisted preference shares into Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) subject to the approval of preference shareholders equity shareholders and such other regulatory statutory authority(ies) as may be required. BLUE COAST HOTELS LIMITED has informed BSE that the Board Meeting to be held on 19 Apr 2024 Stands Cancelled. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18-04-2024)

