To the Members of Blue Coast Hotels Limited Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Blue Coast Hotels Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit & loss and the total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response (Principal Audit Procedures) 1 The Company has availed its Right to redeem the property u/s 60 of the Transfer of Property Act, 1882 by giving notice to IFCI before handing over the possession of property. The Writ Petition is pending adjudication at Honble High Court of Bombay at Goa. The outcome of the writ petition may have the material impact on the company as a going concern and may also impact the alleged sale of Hotel property at Goa. (Refer Note. No. 27(a) to the financial statements.) We have collected the following documents:- Copy of order of writ petition filed before Honble High Court of Bombay at Goa and other papers related to the matter under reference. We read and analysed the various orders/judgements in respect of the matter.

Emphasis of Matter

Material uncertainty related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note No. 27 (a) & 27(g) in the standalone financial statement, regarding handing over of only operational asset of the company to the auction purchaser pursuant to the Honble Supreme Court order, accumulated losses, no revenue from operations and default in redemption of 10% of the principal amount i.e. 4.15 crores of Cumulative Redeemable Preference Share due on 30.10.2023, these matters raising significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a Going Concern.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Director is responsible for preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on financial statement does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the company in accordance with applicable Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the companys ability continue as going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the company or to cease the operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedure responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(1) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonable of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statement or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transaction and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factor in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosures about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

A. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs

3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

B. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as at 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure "B". Our report expressed an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/provided by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. (Also refer Note No. 27 (a) of Financial Statement)

(ii) The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts. Hence, the question of any material foreseeable losses does not arise.

(iii) During the year, the company was not liable to transfer any amount to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

(iv) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material misstatement.