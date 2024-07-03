Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹205
Prev. Close₹203.27
Turnover(Lac.)₹598.09
Day's High₹205.9
Day's Low₹200
52 Week's High₹235
52 Week's Low₹138
Book Value₹57.12
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,271.97
P/E62.29
EPS3.26
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.34
17.47
17.47
17.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,171.75
536.29
489.5
519.04
Net Worth
1,193.09
553.76
506.97
536.51
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
578.97
510.45
255.02
178.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
578.97
510.45
255.02
178.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
12.74
13.98
12.81
11.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
872.45
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.35
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
992.75
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
159.02
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.75
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Priya Paul
Non Executive Director
Karan Paul
Managing Director
VIJAY DEWAN
Independent Director
Debanjan Mandal
Independent Director
SURESH KUMAR
Independent Director
Ragini Chopra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shalini Keshan
Summary
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited was formerly incorporated on November 27, 1987, as Budget Hotels Limited, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore at Karnataka. Subsequently, pursuant to an Acquisition Agreement dated May 5, 1999 entered into between Apeejay Hotels Delhi and the Erstwhile Shareholders of the Company, entire Issued and Paid Up Equity Share Capital of the Company, of the Company constituting 571,940 Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs. 100 each was acquired by Apeejay Hotels Delhi and Company became wholly owned subsidiary of Apeejay Hotels Delhi. Subsequently, Apeejay Hotels Delhi, and Gemini Hotels and Holdings Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of Apeejay Hotels Delhi) amalgamated with Company, on April 1, 2001. And thereafter, name of the Company got changed from Budget Hotels Limited to Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited, on March 29, 2004 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC.The Company is a part of the Apeejay Surrendra Group which is a leading Indian conglomerate. The Groups business is spread across industries such as hospitality, shipping, tea, real estate, retail brands such as Oxford bookstores, and education. The Company own and manage hotels, with its first hotel launched under brand THE PARK at the iconic Park Street in Kolkata. It operate hotels under 3 brands, THE PARK, THE PARK Collection and Zone by The Park. At present, it operate 38 outlets in Kolkata, and 1 outlet each in Navi Mumbai and New Delhi.The Company h
The Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹200.21 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd is ₹4271.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd is 62.29 and 3.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd is ₹138 and ₹235 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -0.14%, 6 Month at 13.27%, 3 Month at 23.70% and 1 Month at 10.19%.
