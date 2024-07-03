iifl-logo-icon 1
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd Share Price

200.21
(-1.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:14:59 AM

  • Open205
  • Day's High205.9
  • 52 Wk High235
  • Prev. Close203.27
  • Day's Low200
  • 52 Wk Low 138
  • Turnover (lac)598.09
  • P/E62.29
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value57.12
  • EPS3.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,271.97
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

205

Prev. Close

203.27

Turnover(Lac.)

598.09

Day's High

205.9

Day's Low

200

52 Week's High

235

52 Week's Low

138

Book Value

57.12

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,271.97

P/E

62.29

EPS

3.26

Divi. Yield

0

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:33 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.14%

Non-Promoter- 19.72%

Institutions: 19.72%

Non-Institutions: 12.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.34

17.47

17.47

17.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,171.75

536.29

489.5

519.04

Net Worth

1,193.09

553.76

506.97

536.51

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

578.97

510.45

255.02

178.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

578.97

510.45

255.02

178.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

12.74

13.98

12.81

11.46

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

872.45

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.35

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

992.75

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

159.02

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.75

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Priya Paul

Non Executive Director

Karan Paul

Managing Director

VIJAY DEWAN

Independent Director

Debanjan Mandal

Independent Director

SURESH KUMAR

Independent Director

Ragini Chopra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shalini Keshan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd

Summary

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited was formerly incorporated on November 27, 1987, as Budget Hotels Limited, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore at Karnataka. Subsequently, pursuant to an Acquisition Agreement dated May 5, 1999 entered into between Apeejay Hotels Delhi and the Erstwhile Shareholders of the Company, entire Issued and Paid Up Equity Share Capital of the Company, of the Company constituting 571,940 Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs. 100 each was acquired by Apeejay Hotels Delhi and Company became wholly owned subsidiary of Apeejay Hotels Delhi. Subsequently, Apeejay Hotels Delhi, and Gemini Hotels and Holdings Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of Apeejay Hotels Delhi) amalgamated with Company, on April 1, 2001. And thereafter, name of the Company got changed from Budget Hotels Limited to Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited, on March 29, 2004 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC.The Company is a part of the Apeejay Surrendra Group which is a leading Indian conglomerate. The Groups business is spread across industries such as hospitality, shipping, tea, real estate, retail brands such as Oxford bookstores, and education. The Company own and manage hotels, with its first hotel launched under brand THE PARK at the iconic Park Street in Kolkata. It operate hotels under 3 brands, THE PARK, THE PARK Collection and Zone by The Park. At present, it operate 38 outlets in Kolkata, and 1 outlet each in Navi Mumbai and New Delhi.The Company h
Company FAQs

What is the Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd share price today?

The Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹200.21 today.

What is the Market Cap of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd is ₹4271.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd is 62.29 and 3.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd is ₹138 and ₹235 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd?

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -0.14%, 6 Month at 13.27%, 3 Month at 23.70% and 1 Month at 10.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.14 %
Institutions - 19.72 %
Public - 12.13 %

