Summary

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited was formerly incorporated on November 27, 1987, as Budget Hotels Limited, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore at Karnataka. Subsequently, pursuant to an Acquisition Agreement dated May 5, 1999 entered into between Apeejay Hotels Delhi and the Erstwhile Shareholders of the Company, entire Issued and Paid Up Equity Share Capital of the Company, of the Company constituting 571,940 Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs. 100 each was acquired by Apeejay Hotels Delhi and Company became wholly owned subsidiary of Apeejay Hotels Delhi. Subsequently, Apeejay Hotels Delhi, and Gemini Hotels and Holdings Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of Apeejay Hotels Delhi) amalgamated with Company, on April 1, 2001. And thereafter, name of the Company got changed from Budget Hotels Limited to Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited, on March 29, 2004 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC.The Company is a part of the Apeejay Surrendra Group which is a leading Indian conglomerate. The Groups business is spread across industries such as hospitality, shipping, tea, real estate, retail brands such as Oxford bookstores, and education. The Company own and manage hotels, with its first hotel launched under brand THE PARK at the iconic Park Street in Kolkata. It operate hotels under 3 brands, THE PARK, THE PARK Collection and Zone by The Park. At present, it operate 38 outlets in Kolkata, and 1 outlet each in Navi Mumbai and New Delhi.The Company h

