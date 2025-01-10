Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.34
17.47
17.47
17.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,171.75
536.29
489.5
519.04
Net Worth
1,193.09
553.76
506.97
536.51
Minority Interest
Debt
93.04
610.16
646.21
607.78
Deferred Tax Liability Net
115.84
115.36
20.01
112.76
Total Liabilities
1,401.97
1,279.28
1,173.19
1,257.05
Fixed Assets
1,245.71
1,213.33
1,159.52
1,173.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
78.03
83.01
0
79.59
Networking Capital
24.31
-31.29
6.69
-2.64
Inventories
14.91
13.06
9.69
9.56
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
32.06
24.94
17.6
17.9
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
107.69
79.4
65.45
57.52
Sundry Creditors
-45.78
-95.49
-43.41
-48.33
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-84.57
-53.2
-42.64
-39.3
Cash
53.87
14.18
6.93
6.97
Total Assets
1,401.97
1,279.28
1,173.19
1,257.05
