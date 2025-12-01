iifl-logo

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Signs MoU to Lease and Operate New 42 Room Hotel in Mathura

1 Dec 2025 , 02:16 PM

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Raman Industrial Enterprises, a partnership firm based in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Under this MoU, the company will take a 42 room hotel on lease. The property is under construction and is planned with essential guest amenities. The upcoming hotel is being developed on a land parcel of about 1308 square meters. The site is located in Village Jaisinghpura Bangar in Tehsil Sadar, Mathura.

The company intends to operate the hotel for a lease tenure of 12 years. The lease will commence once both sides meet the conditions outlined in the agreement. The proposed arrangement will move forward after statutory approvals, due diligence and the signing of the final Lease Deed.

Both parties have set March 31, 2026, as the target date for executing the definitive Lease Deed, with the option to revise the timeline by mutual consent. Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels added that the disclosure has been shared for the information of stock exchanges and stakeholders.

