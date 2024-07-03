Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd Summary

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited was formerly incorporated on November 27, 1987, as Budget Hotels Limited, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore at Karnataka. Subsequently, pursuant to an Acquisition Agreement dated May 5, 1999 entered into between Apeejay Hotels Delhi and the Erstwhile Shareholders of the Company, entire Issued and Paid Up Equity Share Capital of the Company, of the Company constituting 571,940 Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs. 100 each was acquired by Apeejay Hotels Delhi and Company became wholly owned subsidiary of Apeejay Hotels Delhi. Subsequently, Apeejay Hotels Delhi, and Gemini Hotels and Holdings Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of Apeejay Hotels Delhi) amalgamated with Company, on April 1, 2001. And thereafter, name of the Company got changed from Budget Hotels Limited to Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited, on March 29, 2004 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC.The Company is a part of the Apeejay Surrendra Group which is a leading Indian conglomerate. The Groups business is spread across industries such as hospitality, shipping, tea, real estate, retail brands such as Oxford bookstores, and education. The Company own and manage hotels, with its first hotel launched under brand THE PARK at the iconic Park Street in Kolkata. It operate hotels under 3 brands, THE PARK, THE PARK Collection and Zone by The Park. At present, it operate 38 outlets in Kolkata, and 1 outlet each in Navi Mumbai and New Delhi.The Company has a pan-India presence in metros such as Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi - NCR as well as in other major cities such as Coimbatore, Goa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jammu, Navi Mumbai, Raipur and Visakhapatnam. It operate a retail food and beverage business segment under the brand Flurys, which possesses a distinctive track record since it was first established as a tea room and confectionery shop in Kolkata. Pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation of Apeejay Hotels Delhi (the then Holding Company) and Gemini Hotels (a wholly-ownedSubsidiary of Apeejay Hotels Delhi) with Company, the entire shareholding of Company held by Apeejay Hotels Delhi was cancelled from the effective date of the Scheme , November 28, 2003. Pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation sanctioned by the High Court of Bombay, High Court of Andhra Pradesh and High Court of Karnataka, Skylight Hotels Private Limited, Skylight Properties Private limited, Rooshna Hotel Private Limited, Rooshna Estates Private Limited, Oak Park Hotels Private Limited, Orchard Park Hotels Private Limited, Chelsea Hotels Private Limited, Lake Park Hotels Private Limited, Innsignia Hotels Private Limited, Lake Plaza Hotel Private Limited, Vizag Sea Park Hotel Private Limited, and New Bombay Park Hotel Private Limited, which were wholly owned subsidiaries of Company, got amalgamated with the Company, and as a result, the Scheme became operational from April 1, 2008, as a going concern, and was made effective on June 4, 2010. In 2019, pursuant to the Business Transfer Agreement executed between Flurys Swiss Confectionery and the Company, the Confectionery Business of Flurys Swiss Confectionery was demerged/ transferred to the Company on a going concern basis, which became effective from October 1, 2019. In 2021-22, the Company opened a restaurant in the name of Someplace Else at Mumbai. In February 2024, the Company came up with a Public Issue by allotting 59,385,351 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 920 Cr, comprising a Fresh Issue of 38,740,191 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 600 Cr and an Offer for Sale of 20,645,160 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 320 Crore.