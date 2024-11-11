|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the second quarter (Q2) and half-year ended on September 30 2024 Financial results for the second quarter (Q2) and half-year ended on September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Limited Review Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 Financial Results for the first quarter (Q1) ended on June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms with the Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited will be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 to inter-alia consider approve and take on record the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024. Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter (Q4) And Year Ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Mar 2024
|21 Feb 2024
|Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms with the Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited (the Company) will be held on Monday March 04 2024 to inter-alia consider approve and take on record the Limited Review Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31 2023. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today, i.e. March 04, 2024 (which was commenced at 3.30 P.M. and concluded at 6.00 P.M.) has, inter-alia, transacted the following businesses: a) Approved and taken on record the Un-audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results (UFRs) of the Company for the quarter and nine-months period ended on December 31, 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI LODR (enclosed herewith). b) Taken on record the Limited Review Report of M/s S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants (Statutory Auditors) on the said UFRs (enclosed herewith). You are requested to take the above on record. Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/03/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.