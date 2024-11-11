iifl-logo-icon 1
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd Board Meeting

Apeejay Surrend. CORPORATE ACTIONS

Board Meeting11 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the second quarter (Q2) and half-year ended on September 30 2024 Financial results for the second quarter (Q2) and half-year ended on September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Limited Review Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 Financial Results for the first quarter (Q1) ended on June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202417 May 2024
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms with the Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited will be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 to inter-alia consider approve and take on record the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024. Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter (Q4) And Year Ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting4 Mar 202421 Feb 2024
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms with the Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited (the Company) will be held on Monday March 04 2024 to inter-alia consider approve and take on record the Limited Review Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31 2023. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today, i.e. March 04, 2024 (which was commenced at 3.30 P.M. and concluded at 6.00 P.M.) has, inter-alia, transacted the following businesses: a) Approved and taken on record the Un-audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results (UFRs) of the Company for the quarter and nine-months period ended on December 31, 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI LODR (enclosed herewith). b) Taken on record the Limited Review Report of M/s S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants (Statutory Auditors) on the said UFRs (enclosed herewith). You are requested to take the above on record. Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/03/2024)

