iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Oriental Hotels Ltd Share Price

174.52
(-4.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:09:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open181.99
  • Day's High182
  • 52 Wk High202
  • Prev. Close181.91
  • Day's Low173
  • 52 Wk Low 110.65
  • Turnover (lac)254.1
  • P/E71.67
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value22.4
  • EPS2.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,116.91
  • Div. Yield0.27
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Oriental Hotels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

181.99

Prev. Close

181.91

Turnover(Lac.)

254.1

Day's High

182

Day's Low

173

52 Week's High

202

52 Week's Low

110.65

Book Value

22.4

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,116.91

P/E

71.67

EPS

2.55

Divi. Yield

0.27

Oriental Hotels Ltd Corporate Action

26 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jun, 2024

arrow

18 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 11 Jul, 2024

arrow

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Oriental Hotels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Oriental Hotels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 10.49%

Foreign: 10.48%

Indian: 57.06%

Non-Promoter- 3.23%

Institutions: 3.23%

Non-Institutions: 29.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Oriental Hotels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.86

17.86

17.86

17.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

369.38

303.28

239.12

243.65

Net Worth

387.24

321.14

256.98

261.51

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

218.7

115.78

289.67

356.86

yoy growth (%)

88.89

-60.03

-18.82

7

Raw materials

-21.88

-15.1

-30.41

-40.44

As % of sales

10

13.04

10.49

11.33

Employee costs

-71.61

-63.32

-86.56

-98.68

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-18.53

-75.34

-2.8

8.51

Depreciation

-26.25

-28.74

-27.7

-27.65

Tax paid

5.15

21.96

-0.19

-2.53

Working capital

29.86

-24.15

26.65

-3.22

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

88.89

-60.03

-18.82

7

Op profit growth

-171.48

-185.98

-32.34

15.61

EBIT growth

-106.87

-351.4

-46.16

16.74

Net profit growth

-74.93

1,310.58

-163.09

291.34

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

393.16

394.51

219.4

115.88

291.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

393.16

394.51

219.4

115.88

291.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.18

10.77

7.04

7.24

7.69

View Annually Results

Oriental Hotels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

872.45

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.35

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

992.75

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

159.02

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.75

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Oriental Hotels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

D Vijayagopal Reddy

Managing Director & CEO

Pramod Ranjan

Non Executive Director

Ramesh D Hariani

Independent Director

Gita Nayyar

Independent Director

Vijay Sankar

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Puneet Chhatwal

Independent Director

Harish Lakshman

Independent Director

Nina Chatrath

Independent Director

Moiz Miyajiwala

Non Executive Director

Ankur Dalwani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Oriental Hotels Ltd

Summary

Oriental Hotels Limited (OHL) was incorporated in the year 1970 to establish and run world class hotels. Taj Coromandel was the first hospitality project of OHL. OHLs hotels are marketed as part of the Taj Group of Hotels. Over a period of time, OHL has established itself as a very reliable and steadily growing Hotel Company and has expanded its operations significantly. Presently the Company has seven hotels mostly in southern states and predominantly in Tamil Nadu.Promoted by the Reddy Group of South India, Oriental Hotels entered into a technical assistance and operating contract with the Indian Hotels Company (IHC). Taj Coromandel, the flagship hotel, was inaugurated in 1974. In 1975, the entire hotel was functioning with 224 guest rooms. In 1985, the company signed an agreement with Covelong Beach Hotels (India) to operate their Fishermans Cove Beach Resort in Madras. It also signed an operating contract for the Emboodhu Finolhu Island Resort, Maldives.In 1985, the company took on lease, the Malabar Hotel at Cochin which was extensively renovated and opened to guests in 1986. In 1988-89, the company entered into an agreement with the International Airports Authority of India to operate snackbars at Madras Airport. In Jun.93, it offered rights at a premium of Rs 60, to raise part funds required to renovate, refurbish, modernise and upgrade its hotels. In 1994-95, the company concluded an operating agreement with OEL International, Hongkong, to render technical services f
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Oriental Hotels Ltd share price today?

The Oriental Hotels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹174.52 today.

What is the Market Cap of Oriental Hotels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oriental Hotels Ltd is ₹3116.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Oriental Hotels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Oriental Hotels Ltd is 71.67 and 8.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Oriental Hotels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oriental Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oriental Hotels Ltd is ₹110.65 and ₹202 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Oriental Hotels Ltd?

Oriental Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.61%, 3 Years at 57.51%, 1 Year at 44.49%, 6 Month at 33.29%, 3 Month at 4.97% and 1 Month at -1.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Oriental Hotels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Oriental Hotels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.55 %
Institutions - 3.24 %
Public - 29.21 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Oriental Hotels Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.