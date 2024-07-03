Summary

Oriental Hotels Limited (OHL) was incorporated in the year 1970 to establish and run world class hotels. Taj Coromandel was the first hospitality project of OHL. OHLs hotels are marketed as part of the Taj Group of Hotels. Over a period of time, OHL has established itself as a very reliable and steadily growing Hotel Company and has expanded its operations significantly. Presently the Company has seven hotels mostly in southern states and predominantly in Tamil Nadu.Promoted by the Reddy Group of South India, Oriental Hotels entered into a technical assistance and operating contract with the Indian Hotels Company (IHC). Taj Coromandel, the flagship hotel, was inaugurated in 1974. In 1975, the entire hotel was functioning with 224 guest rooms. In 1985, the company signed an agreement with Covelong Beach Hotels (India) to operate their Fishermans Cove Beach Resort in Madras. It also signed an operating contract for the Emboodhu Finolhu Island Resort, Maldives.In 1985, the company took on lease, the Malabar Hotel at Cochin which was extensively renovated and opened to guests in 1986. In 1988-89, the company entered into an agreement with the International Airports Authority of India to operate snackbars at Madras Airport. In Jun.93, it offered rights at a premium of Rs 60, to raise part funds required to renovate, refurbish, modernise and upgrade its hotels. In 1994-95, the company concluded an operating agreement with OEL International, Hongkong, to render technical services f

Read More