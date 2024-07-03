SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹181.99
Prev. Close₹181.91
Turnover(Lac.)₹254.1
Day's High₹182
Day's Low₹173
52 Week's High₹202
52 Week's Low₹110.65
Book Value₹22.4
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,116.91
P/E71.67
EPS2.55
Divi. Yield0.27
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.86
17.86
17.86
17.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
369.38
303.28
239.12
243.65
Net Worth
387.24
321.14
256.98
261.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
218.7
115.78
289.67
356.86
yoy growth (%)
88.89
-60.03
-18.82
7
Raw materials
-21.88
-15.1
-30.41
-40.44
As % of sales
10
13.04
10.49
11.33
Employee costs
-71.61
-63.32
-86.56
-98.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-18.53
-75.34
-2.8
8.51
Depreciation
-26.25
-28.74
-27.7
-27.65
Tax paid
5.15
21.96
-0.19
-2.53
Working capital
29.86
-24.15
26.65
-3.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
88.89
-60.03
-18.82
7
Op profit growth
-171.48
-185.98
-32.34
15.61
EBIT growth
-106.87
-351.4
-46.16
16.74
Net profit growth
-74.93
1,310.58
-163.09
291.34
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
393.16
394.51
219.4
115.88
291.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
393.16
394.51
219.4
115.88
291.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.18
10.77
7.04
7.24
7.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
872.45
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.35
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
992.75
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
159.02
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.75
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
D Vijayagopal Reddy
Managing Director & CEO
Pramod Ranjan
Non Executive Director
Ramesh D Hariani
Independent Director
Gita Nayyar
Independent Director
Vijay Sankar
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Puneet Chhatwal
Independent Director
Harish Lakshman
Independent Director
Nina Chatrath
Independent Director
Moiz Miyajiwala
Non Executive Director
Ankur Dalwani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Oriental Hotels Ltd
Summary
Oriental Hotels Limited (OHL) was incorporated in the year 1970 to establish and run world class hotels. Taj Coromandel was the first hospitality project of OHL. OHLs hotels are marketed as part of the Taj Group of Hotels. Over a period of time, OHL has established itself as a very reliable and steadily growing Hotel Company and has expanded its operations significantly. Presently the Company has seven hotels mostly in southern states and predominantly in Tamil Nadu.Promoted by the Reddy Group of South India, Oriental Hotels entered into a technical assistance and operating contract with the Indian Hotels Company (IHC). Taj Coromandel, the flagship hotel, was inaugurated in 1974. In 1975, the entire hotel was functioning with 224 guest rooms. In 1985, the company signed an agreement with Covelong Beach Hotels (India) to operate their Fishermans Cove Beach Resort in Madras. It also signed an operating contract for the Emboodhu Finolhu Island Resort, Maldives.In 1985, the company took on lease, the Malabar Hotel at Cochin which was extensively renovated and opened to guests in 1986. In 1988-89, the company entered into an agreement with the International Airports Authority of India to operate snackbars at Madras Airport. In Jun.93, it offered rights at a premium of Rs 60, to raise part funds required to renovate, refurbish, modernise and upgrade its hotels. In 1994-95, the company concluded an operating agreement with OEL International, Hongkong, to render technical services f
Read More
The Oriental Hotels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹174.52 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oriental Hotels Ltd is ₹3116.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Oriental Hotels Ltd is 71.67 and 8.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oriental Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oriental Hotels Ltd is ₹110.65 and ₹202 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Oriental Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.61%, 3 Years at 57.51%, 1 Year at 44.49%, 6 Month at 33.29%, 3 Month at 4.97% and 1 Month at -1.93%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.