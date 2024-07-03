iifl-logo-icon 1
Oriental Hotels Ltd Nine Monthly Results

167.09
(-2.74%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

285.68

283.11

153.32

63.12

219.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

285.68

283.11

153.32

63.12

219.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.66

6.36

4.65

5.79

6.65

Total Income

293.34

289.47

157.97

68.91

226.51

Total Expenditure

214.65

202.77

141.49

100.97

192.17

PBIDT

78.69

86.7

16.48

-32.06

34.34

Interest

14.06

15.37

17.1

16.68

19.22

PBDT

64.63

71.33

-0.62

-48.74

15.12

Depreciation

17.82

16.86

19.45

20.08

20.83

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

8.67

10.15

0.73

0.81

2.28

Deferred Tax

4.57

6.84

-6.58

-20.71

-1.54

Reported Profit After Tax

33.57

37.48

-14.22

-48.92

-6.45

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

30.32

33.52

-20.3

-65.36

-9.41

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

-0.47

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

30.32

33.52

-20.3

-65.36

-8.94

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.7

1.88

-1.14

-3.66

-0.53

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

17.86

17.86

17.86

17.86

17.86

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

27.54

30.62

10.74

-50.79

15.61

PBDTM(%)

22.62

25.19

-0.4

-77.21

6.87

PATM(%)

11.75

13.23

-9.27

-77.5

-2.93

