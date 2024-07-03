Oriental Hotels Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
285.68
283.11
153.32
63.12
219.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
285.68
283.11
153.32
63.12
219.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.66
6.36
4.65
5.79
6.65
Total Income
293.34
289.47
157.97
68.91
226.51
Total Expenditure
214.65
202.77
141.49
100.97
192.17
PBIDT
78.69
86.7
16.48
-32.06
34.34
Interest
14.06
15.37
17.1
16.68
19.22
PBDT
64.63
71.33
-0.62
-48.74
15.12
Depreciation
17.82
16.86
19.45
20.08
20.83
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
8.67
10.15
0.73
0.81
2.28
Deferred Tax
4.57
6.84
-6.58
-20.71
-1.54
Reported Profit After Tax
33.57
37.48
-14.22
-48.92
-6.45
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
30.32
33.52
-20.3
-65.36
-9.41
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-0.47
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
30.32
33.52
-20.3
-65.36
-8.94
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.7
1.88
-1.14
-3.66
-0.53
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
17.86
17.86
17.86
17.86
17.86
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
27.54
30.62
10.74
-50.79
15.61
PBDTM(%)
22.62
25.19
-0.4
-77.21
6.87
PATM(%)
11.75
13.23
-9.27
-77.5
-2.93
