|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
218.7
115.78
289.67
356.86
yoy growth (%)
88.89
-60.03
-18.82
7
Raw materials
-21.88
-15.1
-30.41
-40.44
As % of sales
10
13.04
10.49
11.33
Employee costs
-71.61
-63.32
-86.56
-98.68
As % of sales
32.74
54.69
29.88
27.65
Other costs
-102.31
-69.38
-135.45
-162.68
As % of sales (Other Cost)
46.78
59.92
46.76
45.58
Operating profit
22.89
-32.02
37.24
55.05
OPM
10.46
-27.65
12.85
15.42
Depreciation
-26.25
-28.74
-27.7
-27.65
Interest expense
-22.2
-22
-24.02
-30.88
Other income
7.02
7.43
11.67
12.01
Profit before tax
-18.53
-75.34
-2.8
8.51
Taxes
5.15
21.96
-0.19
-2.53
Tax rate
-27.83
-29.14
7.08
-29.71
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-13.37
-53.37
-3
5.98
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.77
0
Net profit
-13.37
-53.37
-3.78
5.99
yoy growth (%)
-74.93
1,310.58
-163.09
291.34
NPM
-6.11
-46.1
-1.3
1.68
