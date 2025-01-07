iifl-logo-icon 1
Oriental Hotels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

171.8
(1.27%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

218.7

115.78

289.67

356.86

yoy growth (%)

88.89

-60.03

-18.82

7

Raw materials

-21.88

-15.1

-30.41

-40.44

As % of sales

10

13.04

10.49

11.33

Employee costs

-71.61

-63.32

-86.56

-98.68

As % of sales

32.74

54.69

29.88

27.65

Other costs

-102.31

-69.38

-135.45

-162.68

As % of sales (Other Cost)

46.78

59.92

46.76

45.58

Operating profit

22.89

-32.02

37.24

55.05

OPM

10.46

-27.65

12.85

15.42

Depreciation

-26.25

-28.74

-27.7

-27.65

Interest expense

-22.2

-22

-24.02

-30.88

Other income

7.02

7.43

11.67

12.01

Profit before tax

-18.53

-75.34

-2.8

8.51

Taxes

5.15

21.96

-0.19

-2.53

Tax rate

-27.83

-29.14

7.08

-29.71

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-13.37

-53.37

-3

5.98

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.77

0

Net profit

-13.37

-53.37

-3.78

5.99

yoy growth (%)

-74.93

1,310.58

-163.09

291.34

NPM

-6.11

-46.1

-1.3

1.68

