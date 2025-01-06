Oriental Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-18.53
-75.34
-2.8
8.51
Depreciation
-26.25
-28.74
-27.7
-27.65
Tax paid
5.15
21.96
-0.19
-2.53
Working capital
29.86
-24.15
26.65
-3.22
Other operating items
Operating
-9.77
-106.27
-4.05
-24.89
Capital expenditure
7.02
4.33
63.74
11.01
Free cash flow
-2.74
-101.94
59.68
-13.88
Equity raised
496.14
593.4
528.71
443.89
Investing
11.1
3.4
-4.14
2.52
Financing
53.35
50.97
-84.95
-9.06
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
557.85
545.83
499.3
423.47
