Oriental Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

169.64
(-6.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Oriental Hotels FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-18.53

-75.34

-2.8

8.51

Depreciation

-26.25

-28.74

-27.7

-27.65

Tax paid

5.15

21.96

-0.19

-2.53

Working capital

29.86

-24.15

26.65

-3.22

Other operating items

Operating

-9.77

-106.27

-4.05

-24.89

Capital expenditure

7.02

4.33

63.74

11.01

Free cash flow

-2.74

-101.94

59.68

-13.88

Equity raised

496.14

593.4

528.71

443.89

Investing

11.1

3.4

-4.14

2.52

Financing

53.35

50.97

-84.95

-9.06

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

557.85

545.83

499.3

423.47

