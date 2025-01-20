iifl-logo-icon 1
Oriental Hotels Ltd Key Ratios

176.65
(2.05%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:49:56 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

89.33

-60.19

-18.66

6.93

Op profit growth

-173.12

-183.39

-31.54

15.04

EBIT growth

-107.85

-391.02

-43.82

13.77

Net profit growth

-71.58

763.01

-234.85

22.91

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

10.67

-27.63

13.19

15.67

EBIT margin

1.91

-46.19

6.31

9.14

Net profit margin

-9.23

-61.5

-2.83

1.71

RoCE

0.55

-6.92

2.28

4.07

RoNW

-1.13

-3.63

-0.42

0.35

RoA

-0.67

-2.3

-0.25

0.19

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.72

-3

-0.37

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0.2

0

Cash EPS

-2.6

-5.6

-2.01

-1.2

Book value per share

24.62

25.23

29.71

24.72

Valuation ratios

P/E

-87.98

-7.58

-49.32

0

P/CEPS

-24.32

-4.06

-9.06

-34.66

P/B

2.57

0.9

0.61

1.69

EV/EBIDTA

44.07

-25.04

10.69

17.43

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-28.66

-29.07

3.53

-136.2

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

19.35

32.42

17.25

15.15

Inventory days

13

26.26

10.61

8.13

Creditor days

-57.29

-88.36

-54.81

-42.69

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.18

2.43

-0.76

-1.06

Net debt / equity

0.47

0.47

0.31

0.69

Net debt / op. profit

9

-6.69

4.35

5.46

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-9.97

-13.03

-10.44

-11.29

Employee costs

-32.64

-54.64

-29.73

-27.56

Other costs

-46.7

-59.96

-46.63

-45.46

