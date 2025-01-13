Oriental Hotels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.86
17.86
17.86
17.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
369.38
303.28
239.12
243.65
Net Worth
387.24
321.14
256.98
261.51
Minority Interest
Debt
201.73
214.69
279.63
252.66
Deferred Tax Liability Net
59.87
48.62
39.87
40.7
Total Liabilities
648.84
584.45
576.48
554.87
Fixed Assets
441.62
383.7
354.99
377.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
106.01
83.53
76.39
65.29
Deferred Tax Asset Net
80.37
77.64
79.76
76.34
Networking Capital
1.25
4.11
2.85
4.45
Inventories
9.79
9.23
7.51
8.13
Inventory Days
12.53
25.62
Sundry Debtors
13.87
18.29
13.78
8.79
Debtor Days
22.99
27.71
Other Current Assets
47.55
50.78
47.95
54.95
Sundry Creditors
-36.84
-34.86
-28.21
-33.32
Creditor Days
47.08
105.04
Other Current Liabilities
-33.11
-39.33
-38.17
-34.1
Cash
19.58
35.47
62.46
31.71
Total Assets
648.84
584.45
576.46
554.88
