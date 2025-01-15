iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Oriental Hotels Ltd Board Meeting

175.52
(3.86%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Oriental Hotels CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting15 Jan 20258 Jan 2025
ORIENTAL HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the quarterly unaudited financial results of the Company for the period ended December 31 2024 and other business. Outcome Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Oriental Hotels Limited (Company) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/01/2025)
Board Meeting14 Oct 20247 Oct 2024
ORIENTAL HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the quarterly unaudited financial results of the Company for the period ended September 30 2024 and other business. Please find attached the outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.10.2024)
Board Meeting12 Jul 20245 Jul 2024
ORIENTAL HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the quarterly unaudited financial results of the Company for the period ended June 30 2024 and other business. Please find attached disclosure. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/07/2024)
Board Meeting18 Apr 202412 Apr 2024
ORIENTAL HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday April 18 2024 to consider inter-alia the audited financial results (standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) 2015, please find the attached announcement. Please find the attached disclosure. Please find attached intimation. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/04/2024)
Board Meeting22 Jan 202411 Jan 2024
ORIENTAL HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached information. Please find attached the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter/nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.01.2024)

Oriental Hotels: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Oriental Hotels Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.