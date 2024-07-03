SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹207.8
Prev. Close₹206.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹552.28
Day's High₹208.06
Day's Low₹203
52 Week's High₹237.85
52 Week's Low₹146.5
Book Value₹127.87
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,542.77
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22
8.53
7.63
7.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,795.1
808.22
704.61
810.36
Net Worth
2,817.1
816.75
712.24
817.99
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
957.39
738.57
322.74
169.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
957.39
738.57
322.74
169.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
21.33
42.03
10.36
9.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
872.45
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.35
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
992.75
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
159.02
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.75
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & MD & CEO
ASHISH JAKHANWALA
Non Executive Director
MANAV THADANI
Non Executive Director
A Jacob
Independent Director
Adit Jain
Independent Director
Archana Capoor
Independent Director
Krishan Dhawan
Independent Director
Michael Holland
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sanjay Jain
Reports by Samhi Hotels Ltd
Summary
Samhi Hotels Limited was incorporated as SAMHI Hotels Private Limited on December 28, 2010, as a Private Limited Company at Delhi and Haryana. On conversion of the Company to a Public Limited on August 2, 2019, its name was changed to Samhi Hotels Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies , on August 16, 2019 at Haryana. The Company is one of Indias leading hotel owner and asset manager. The Company is a hotel development and investment Group with focus on operating internationally branded hotels across key cities in the Indian sub-continent. It has a current portfolio of 27 operating hotels comprising of 4,048 keys across India, as of June 30, 2019. The Company currently operate two hotels, comprising a total of 279 keys under owned brands, Caspia and Caspia Pro.In December, 2011 the Company entered into a share purchase agreement with Sunitha Baljee, Royal Orchid Hotels Limited and Royal Orchid Ahmedabad Private Limited and acquired 100% stake of SAMHI Hotels (Ahmedabad). As a result, SAMHI Ahmedabad owned the hotel which is currently being operated as the Four Points by Sheraton Ahmedabad. In 2012, the Company acquired stake of 60% in Barque Hotels Private Limited and addition in portfolio of 14 hotel assets, of which Barque currently owns/leases 12 hotels (of which 11 are currently operational) and owns a parcel of land at Hosur Road, Bengaluru. Paulmech Hospitality Private Limited, the wholly owned subsidiary of Barque, ow
Read More
The Samhi Hotels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹206.44 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Samhi Hotels Ltd is ₹4542.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Samhi Hotels Ltd is 0 and 1.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Samhi Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Samhi Hotels Ltd is ₹146.5 and ₹237.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Samhi Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 22.17%, 6 Month at 9.80%, 3 Month at 5.15% and 1 Month at 8.90%.
