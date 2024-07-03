iifl-logo-icon 1
Samhi Hotels Ltd Share Price

206.44
(-0.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:49:56 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open207.8
  • Day's High208.06
  • 52 Wk High237.85
  • Prev. Close206.95
  • Day's Low203
  • 52 Wk Low 146.5
  • Turnover (lac)552.28
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value127.87
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,542.77
  • Div. Yield0
Samhi Hotels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Samhi Hotels Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Aug, 2024

Samhi Hotels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Samhi Hotels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:10 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 78.04%

Institutions: 78.04%

Non-Institutions: 21.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Samhi Hotels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22

8.53

7.63

7.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,795.1

808.22

704.61

810.36

Net Worth

2,817.1

816.75

712.24

817.99

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

957.39

738.57

322.74

169.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

957.39

738.57

322.74

169.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

21.33

42.03

10.36

9.67

Samhi Hotels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

872.45

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.35

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

992.75

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

159.02

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.75

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Samhi Hotels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & MD & CEO

ASHISH JAKHANWALA

Non Executive Director

MANAV THADANI

Non Executive Director

A Jacob

Independent Director

Adit Jain

Independent Director

Archana Capoor

Independent Director

Krishan Dhawan

Independent Director

Michael Holland

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sanjay Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Samhi Hotels Ltd

Summary

Samhi Hotels Limited was incorporated as SAMHI Hotels Private Limited on December 28, 2010, as a Private Limited Company at Delhi and Haryana. On conversion of the Company to a Public Limited on August 2, 2019, its name was changed to Samhi Hotels Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies , on August 16, 2019 at Haryana. The Company is one of Indias leading hotel owner and asset manager. The Company is a hotel development and investment Group with focus on operating internationally branded hotels across key cities in the Indian sub-continent. It has a current portfolio of 27 operating hotels comprising of 4,048 keys across India, as of June 30, 2019. The Company currently operate two hotels, comprising a total of 279 keys under owned brands, Caspia and Caspia Pro.In December, 2011 the Company entered into a share purchase agreement with Sunitha Baljee, Royal Orchid Hotels Limited and Royal Orchid Ahmedabad Private Limited and acquired 100% stake of SAMHI Hotels (Ahmedabad). As a result, SAMHI Ahmedabad owned the hotel which is currently being operated as the Four Points by Sheraton Ahmedabad. In 2012, the Company acquired stake of 60% in Barque Hotels Private Limited and addition in portfolio of 14 hotel assets, of which Barque currently owns/leases 12 hotels (of which 11 are currently operational) and owns a parcel of land at Hosur Road, Bengaluru. Paulmech Hospitality Private Limited, the wholly owned subsidiary of Barque, ow
Company FAQs

What is the Samhi Hotels Ltd share price today?

The Samhi Hotels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹206.44 today.

What is the Market Cap of Samhi Hotels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Samhi Hotels Ltd is ₹4542.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Samhi Hotels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Samhi Hotels Ltd is 0 and 1.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Samhi Hotels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Samhi Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Samhi Hotels Ltd is ₹146.5 and ₹237.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Samhi Hotels Ltd?

Samhi Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 22.17%, 6 Month at 9.80%, 3 Month at 5.15% and 1 Month at 8.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Samhi Hotels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Samhi Hotels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 78.05 %
Public - 21.95 %

