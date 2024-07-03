Summary

Samhi Hotels Limited was incorporated as SAMHI Hotels Private Limited on December 28, 2010, as a Private Limited Company at Delhi and Haryana. On conversion of the Company to a Public Limited on August 2, 2019, its name was changed to Samhi Hotels Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies , on August 16, 2019 at Haryana. The Company is one of Indias leading hotel owner and asset manager. The Company is a hotel development and investment Group with focus on operating internationally branded hotels across key cities in the Indian sub-continent. It has a current portfolio of 27 operating hotels comprising of 4,048 keys across India, as of June 30, 2019. The Company currently operate two hotels, comprising a total of 279 keys under owned brands, Caspia and Caspia Pro.In December, 2011 the Company entered into a share purchase agreement with Sunitha Baljee, Royal Orchid Hotels Limited and Royal Orchid Ahmedabad Private Limited and acquired 100% stake of SAMHI Hotels (Ahmedabad). As a result, SAMHI Ahmedabad owned the hotel which is currently being operated as the Four Points by Sheraton Ahmedabad. In 2012, the Company acquired stake of 60% in Barque Hotels Private Limited and addition in portfolio of 14 hotel assets, of which Barque currently owns/leases 12 hotels (of which 11 are currently operational) and owns a parcel of land at Hosur Road, Bengaluru. Paulmech Hospitality Private Limited, the wholly owned subsidiary of Barque, ow

Read More