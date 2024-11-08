Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Samhi Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended 30th September 2024 both on Standalone and Consolidated basis. The Trading Window has already been closed w.e.f. 01st October 2024 and shall remain closed up to the expiry of 02 (two) trading days after the declaration date of said financial results. Please take the same on your records. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e. Friday, 08th November 2024 (which commenced at 04:00 p.m. IST and concluded at 05:15 p.m. IST) has, inter-alia, transacted the following business: 1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and six months ended 30th September 2024 (UFRs/ Results), pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations). A copy of the Results along with the Limited Review Report of M/s. B S R & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, (Statutory Auditors) on the above UFRs of the Company for the quarter and six months ended 30th September 2024 are enclosed herewith. This information is also being uploaded on the website of the Company i.e. https://www.samhi.co.in/. You are hereby requested to take the above information on record Please find enclosed a copy of the newspaper advertisements(s) publishing the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter & six months ended 30th September 2024 (approved at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Friday, 08th November 2024), published in the Financial Express (english) and Jansatta (hindi) newspapers on Sunday, 10th November 2024. Kindly take the same on your records. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Oct 2024 4 Oct 2024

Disclosure under Reg. 30 of the SEBI LODR Regulations regarding approval by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 04th October 2024 on investing the funds of the Company to acquire 100% share capital of INNMAR TOURISM AND HOTELS PRIVATE LIMITED. This is for your information and records.

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 27 Jul 2024

Samhi Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 both on Standalone and Consolidated basis. Further pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations and the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and Code for Practices for fair disclosure of UPSI the Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company has already been closed w.e.f. 01st July 2024 and the same shall remain closed up to the expiry of 02 (Two) trading days after the date of declaration of the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Company has already intimated the same to the Exchange(s) on 26th June 2024. Kindly take the same in your records. A.G.M. & Quarterly Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 29/07/2024) The Board of Directors of SAMHI Hotels Limited at its meeting held today, i.e. Friday, 02nd August 2024, (which commenced at 04:00 p.m. IST and concluded at 05:40 p.m. IST) has, inter-alia, transacted the following business: 1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (UFRs/ Results). A copy of the Results along with the Limited Review Report of M/s. B S R & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, (Statutory Auditors) on the above UFRs of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 are enclosed herewith. 2. Notice of the 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, to be held on Thursday, 19th September 2024 and Boards Report for the financial year 2023-24. 3. Approved the reconstitution of the Committee(s) of the Board of Directors of the Company and the composition is detailed in the disclosure attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 23 May 2024

Samhi Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 both on standalone & consolidated basis. The Trading Window has already been closed w.e.f. 01st April 2024 and shall remain closed up to the expiry of 2(two) trading days after the declaration date of financial results. Please take the same on your records. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of SAMHI Hotels Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today, i.e. Wednesday, 29th May 2024, (which commenced at 08:00 p.m. IST and concluded at 09:50 p.m. IST) has, inter-alia, transacted the following business: 1. Approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company and taken on record the Auditors Report on the said financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 along with a declaration by the Company for Audit Report with unmodified opinion, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations); (enclosed herewith) 2. Approved the reconstitution of Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company. The composition of Audit Committee is provided. Request to take the above information on records (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 26 Jan 2024