Samhi Hotels Swings to ₹22.7 Crore Profit in Q3, Revenue Up 10%

Samhi Hotels reported a net profit of ₹22.7 crore in Q3 FY25, marking a strong turn around from the loss of ₹236.4 crore, the same period last year. Revenue, 10.4% higher at ₹295.7 crore, up from ₹267.8 crore, Q3 FY24, attributed to higher occupancy and improved operational efficiencies.

EBITDA jumped by a very impressive 29.8% YoY at ₹110.3 crore from ₹85 crore at Q3FY24, attributing to smart cost management and higher profitability. EBITDA margin expanded to 37.3%, from 31.7% in Q3 FY24, with better cost controls and increased operating efficiency. Better financial performance was driven by higher guest occupancy, better room rates, and strong operational execution.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Samhi Hotels closed at ₹179.51 which is a 5.16% dip than the previous close. The stock has witnessed a total of 3.18% dip in the last one year.