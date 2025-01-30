Samhi Hotels Swings to ₹22.7 Crore Profit in Q3, Revenue Up 10%

Samhi Hotels reported a net profit of ₹22.7 crore in Q3 FY25, marking a strong turn around from the loss of ₹236.4 crore, the same period last year. Revenue, 10.4% higher at ₹295.7 crore, up from ₹267.8 crore, Q3 FY24, attributed to higher occupancy and improved operational efficiencies.
EBITDA jumped by a very impressive 29.8% YoY at ₹110.3 crore from ₹85 crore at Q3FY24, attributing to smart cost management and higher profitability. EBITDA margin expanded to 37.3%, from 31.7% in Q3 FY24, with better cost controls and increased operating efficiency. Better financial performance was driven by higher guest occupancy, better room rates, and strong operational execution.
In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Samhi Hotels closed at ₹179.51 which is a 5.16% dip than the previous close. The stock has witnessed a total of 3.18% dip in the last one year.
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.