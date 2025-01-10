iifl-logo-icon 1
Samhi Hotels Ltd Balance Sheet

190.28
(-5.33%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:07 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22

8.53

7.63

7.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,795.1

808.22

704.61

810.36

Net Worth

2,817.1

816.75

712.24

817.99

Minority Interest

Debt

367.45

931.95

910.06

655.43

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3,184.55

1,748.7

1,622.3

1,473.42

Fixed Assets

224.42

228.87

231.63

1,145.52

Intangible Assets

Investments

2,750.62

1,321.27

1,411.11

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

128.16

137.14

-69.45

261.47

Inventories

0.47

0.45

0.22

0.29

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

65.18

29.59

21.73

9.28

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

118.3

172.52

120.57

291.91

Sundry Creditors

-25.01

-43.22

-27.01

-16.31

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-30.78

-22.2

-184.96

-23.7

Cash

81.35

61.43

49.01

66.42

Total Assets

3,184.55

1,748.71

1,622.3

1,473.41

