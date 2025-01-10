Samhi Hotels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22
8.53
7.63
7.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,795.1
808.22
704.61
810.36
Net Worth
2,817.1
816.75
712.24
817.99
Minority Interest
Debt
367.45
931.95
910.06
655.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3,184.55
1,748.7
1,622.3
1,473.42
Fixed Assets
224.42
228.87
231.63
1,145.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,750.62
1,321.27
1,411.11
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
128.16
137.14
-69.45
261.47
Inventories
0.47
0.45
0.22
0.29
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
65.18
29.59
21.73
9.28
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
118.3
172.52
120.57
291.91
Sundry Creditors
-25.01
-43.22
-27.01
-16.31
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-30.78
-22.2
-184.96
-23.7
Cash
81.35
61.43
49.01
66.42
Total Assets
3,184.55
1,748.71
1,622.3
1,473.41
Invest wise with Expert advice
