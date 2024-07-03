Samhi Hotels Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
957.39
738.57
322.74
169.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
957.39
738.57
322.74
169.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
21.33
42.03
10.36
9.67
Total Income
978.73
780.6
333.1
179.25
Total Expenditure
764.09
500.83
329.72
240.23
PBIDT
214.64
279.78
3.39
-60.98
Interest
345.11
522.06
346.01
308.73
PBDT
-130.47
-242.28
-342.62
-369.71
Depreciation
113.67
96.28
100.6
111.8
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.26
0.03
0.03
-2.16
Deferred Tax
-9.26
0
0
-1.62
Reported Profit After Tax
-234.62
-338.59
-443.25
-477.73
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-234.62
-338.59
-443.25
-477.73
Extra-ordinary Items
-73.21
19.18
-18.4
-1.26
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-161.41
-357.77
-424.85
-476.47
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-14.67
-43.93
-58.12
-62.64
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
22
8.53
7.63
7.63
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.41
37.88
1.05
-35.95
PBDTM(%)
-13.62
-32.8
-106.15
-218.01
PATM(%)
-24.5
-45.84
-137.33
-281.71
