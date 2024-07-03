iifl-logo-icon 1
Samhi Hotels Ltd Annually Results

202.35
(5.06%)
Jan 9, 2025

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

957.39

738.57

322.74

169.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

957.39

738.57

322.74

169.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

21.33

42.03

10.36

9.67

Total Income

978.73

780.6

333.1

179.25

Total Expenditure

764.09

500.83

329.72

240.23

PBIDT

214.64

279.78

3.39

-60.98

Interest

345.11

522.06

346.01

308.73

PBDT

-130.47

-242.28

-342.62

-369.71

Depreciation

113.67

96.28

100.6

111.8

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.26

0.03

0.03

-2.16

Deferred Tax

-9.26

0

0

-1.62

Reported Profit After Tax

-234.62

-338.59

-443.25

-477.73

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-234.62

-338.59

-443.25

-477.73

Extra-ordinary Items

-73.21

19.18

-18.4

-1.26

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-161.41

-357.77

-424.85

-476.47

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-14.67

-43.93

-58.12

-62.64

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

22

8.53

7.63

7.63

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

22.41

37.88

1.05

-35.95

PBDTM(%)

-13.62

-32.8

-106.15

-218.01

PATM(%)

-24.5

-45.84

-137.33

-281.71

