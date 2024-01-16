The Board of Directors of SAMHI Hotels Limited at its meeting held today, i.e. Friday, 02nd August 2024, (which commenced at 04:00 p.m. IST and concluded at 05:40 p.m. IST) has, inter-alia, transacted the following business: 1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (UFRs/ Results). A copy of the Results along with the Limited Review Report of M/s. B S R & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, (Statutory Auditors) on the above UFRs of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 are enclosed herewith. 2. Notice of the 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, to be held on Thursday, 19th September 2024 and Boards Report for the financial year 2023-24. 3. Approved the reconstitution of the Committee(s) of the Board of Directors of the Company and the composition is detailed in the disclosure attached.